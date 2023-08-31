Kofax Enhances TotalAgility with Generative AI

New Azure OpenAI Connector on the Kofax Marketplace brings the power of Generative AI to TotalAgility workflows

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Kofax®, a recognized leader in intelligent automation solutions for digital transformation, today unveiled a new Azure OpenAI connector for TotalAgility on the Kofax Marketplace. TotalAgility, the leading platform for content-intensive intelligent automation workflows, is now empowered with Generative AI through this new connector, setting the stage for organizations to derive even richer insights from their business data and foster more agile decision-making.





With the TotalAgility platform already orchestrating critical business processes for thousands of organizations globally, the addition of the connector further demonstrates Kofax’s commitment to continuous innovation. It is now easier for customers to extend TotalAgility workflows with several core Generative AI (GAI) capabilities:

Deep Understanding: Analyze unstructured text to discern meaning, emotion, and purpose.

Summarization: Efficiently condense vast amounts of content, aiding in quicker decision-making.

Tailored Responses: Auto creation of impactful replies to user queries and customer touchpoints within a TotalAgility process.

Adam Field, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy, shared, “The introduction of the Azure OpenAI connector into our platform underscores our vision of evolving with the demands of the modern business landscape. By infusing Generative AI into the robust TotalAgility platform, we’re offering our clients unprecedented tools which enhance worker productivity and accelerate decision-making capabilities.”

In an era where global businesses are under relentless pressure to enhance productivity, the addition of the new connector to the TotalAgility platform serves as the next phase of our AI strategy and paves the way for exciting future Generative AI enhancements to the TotalAgility platform:

Generative AI-powered Assistant: This groundbreaking feature will revolutionize the developer experience, turning visionary concepts into actionable workflows faster than ever—simply through natural language text prompts. The Generative AI Assistant intuitively empowers developers in rapidly generating processes, integrating back-end systems, creating user interfaces, and providing best-practice guidance throughout the development phase—within seconds.

Generative AI-powered Data Extraction: Fusing TotalAgility with cutting-edge language models, developers will be able to simply prompt for the desired information from a document and watch as the system intelligently retrieves it. This transformative approach will redefine intelligent document processing extraction and a faster time to value.

For a comprehensive overview and to download the Azure OpenAI connector for TotalAgility on the Kofax Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.kofax.com/details/azure-openai-gpt-connector-for-totalagility. This connector is available at no extra cost to TotalAgility customers. Kofax encourages feedback through the Kofax Community or by emailing [email protected].

