Krispy Kreme Announces Stephanie Daukus as Vice President of Investor Relations

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT), today announced that Stephanie Daukus will join the company as Vice President of Investor Relations effective today. In this role, Stephanie will be responsible for leading the company’s investor relations practices, including the communication of the company’s financial performance and corporate strategy to the investment community and serving as the primary point of contact for analysts and investors. She will report to Jeremiah Ashukian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





“We are thrilled to have Stephanie join the Krispy Kreme team. She has a proven track record of execution across investor relations roles in multiple industries and will continue to drive consistency and transparency in our communications with the investment community,” said Ashukian. “Krispy Kreme is fortunate to have her join our team as we continue on our path to becoming the most loved sweet treat brand in the world.”

Daukus brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial and investor relations industry including prior investor relations roles at Olo Inc. and previously Envestnet, Inc., as well as extensive experience in financial services. Daukus holds a BA in International Studies from Baylor University as well as an MBA in Finance from the University of Illinois Chicago. She will be based out of Krispy Kreme’s corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

