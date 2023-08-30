Leading Research Analyst Firm Recognizes Oomnitza in Software Asset Management Report

Oomnitza’s Enterprise Technology Management solution helps IT leaders manage and optimize their software and SaaS assets throughout the technology lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oomnitza , the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Forrester among Notable Vendors in The Software Asset Management Solutions Landscape, Q3 2023 .

According to Forrester: “Economic pressures, along with higher cloud adoption and stricter implementation of licensing agreements, are bringing back the focus on software asset management. IT departments have been bleeding money in management, maintenance, and upgrade of unused or less-used applications and software.”

“Software asset management tools help organizations gain better visibility of their existing technology landscape. This enables organizations to plan their subsequent steps in their journey of asset rationalization, architectural process, or cost optimization.”

“You can use software asset management (SAM) to track and optimize your software inventory and entitlements, mitigate risks with software audits, and improve operational efficiency.”

Oomnitza’s own research, reported in “ The 2023 Snapshot Survey on Cloud and SaaS Spend Optimization & Automation ,” found that 50% of organizations waste more than 10% of their annual software and SaaS budget on underutilized, unmanaged or unaccounted for resources, and almost one-fifth waste more than 20% due to decentralized sourcing and management. One of the root causes is that 64% of organizations do not have mature process automation for software and SaaS management, findings that support Forrester’s commentary in the Landscape report.

“We are delighted that our software lifecycle management capabilities have been recognized in the Forrester report. We believe this recognition underscores how we help IT leaders and their teams get comprehensive visibility of their software and SaaS investments, improve license utilization, mitigate risks, achieve compliance and eliminate overspending,” said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza.

Oomnitza’s ETM solution goes beyond software and SaaS management, and covers all enterprise technologies including endpoints, networking and cloud infrastructure. It helps organizations:

Improve visibility and enhance data hygiene across their technology portfolio

Manage the lifecycle of their technology assets from procurement to disposal

Automate IT processes with pre-built applications and low-code workflows

Reduce manual tasks, service tickets, security risks and redundant technology spend

“This recognition continues a trend in recent months, during which Oomnitza has been acknowledged by several prominent analysts, including Gartner and Forrester, across multiple technology management categories spanning hardware, software/SaaS and cloud. In our view, this is an acknowledgement that technology lifecycle management processes are becoming increasingly important to enterprises, while at the same time becoming more difficult in the era of hybrid/remote work, business-led ‘SaaS-ification’ of IT and cloud-first infrastructure. We see this as an affirmation of our ETM vision and the market success we have achieved guiding customers through their journey starting with comprehensive visibility, then advancing to asset lifecycle management and IT process automation across all their enterprise technology assets,” said Lozinski.

For more information about Oomnitza’s Enterprise Technology Management solution, visit https://www.oomnitza.com/product/ .

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza offers a versatile Enterprise Technology Management solution for asset lifecycle management and IT process automation. Our agentless SaaS platform transforms multi-source data from your existing IT, security and business systems to deliver comprehensive visibility and actionable asset inventory for better technology data hygiene and audit readiness. We enable organizations to confidently automate their technology workflows using standardized applications and low-code workflows to reduce manual tasks, service tickets, security risks and redundant technology spend. Learn more at Oomnitza.com .

