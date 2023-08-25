Legend Power Systems Reports Q3 F2023 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for 11am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2023) – Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) (“Legend Power” or the “Company“), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (“Q3 F2023“). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q3 F2023 financial results today at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q3 F2023 Highlights

Revenue of $470 thousand versus $1.02 million in Q3 F2022

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $884 thousand versus a $1.24 million loss in Q3 F2022

Net loss of $1 million versus a $1.49 million loss in Q3 F2022

Cash of $522 thousand, no debt, and $2.22 million in working capital at June 30, 2023

Subsequent Events

The Company completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,541,080. You can find the press release here.

“Our focus this quarter remained around advancing sales opportunities and we currently have new late-stage large deals with very strong financial viability,” said Randy Buchamer, Legend Power Systems CEO. “The handful of late-stage deals could bring over $10 million in new potential bookings near term with the long term total pipeline now north of $100 million. More recently we completed a non-brokered financing for $2.5 million that bolsters the balance sheet and sets the Company up financially to execute on the strong pipeline of business we see coming into the end of this year and 2024.”

Q3 F2023 Operational Highlights

Green Proving Ground program for the United States General Services Administration, which operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings is proceeding well. The deployment and evaluation schedule is well under way. Two initial sites have been selected and installations are expected in late 2023.

The Company’s channel sales team has grown reseller and ESCO relationships, furthering adoption of both Insights, Power Impact Reports and SmartGATE solutions. Target markets and reseller channels continue to respond positively to Legend’s solutions and combined opportunities. The Company is engaged with more than 50 organizations interested in becoming Legend selling partners in the U.S. and Canada.

In Q3, strategic direct sales efforts continued to grow with system bookings and new sales opportunities in the pipeline. The current sales booking pipeline is healthy and in-line to support booking target expectations. Continued progress on installation of Gen3 SmartGATE and positive Measurement and Verification Reports is expected to enable booking growth to expand.

Preparation efforts continue for scaling production to handle increasing demand. Both local and international contractors have provided sub-assembly outsourcing proposals, and internally, plans have been established for increased product assembly and test capacity. Manufacturing Engineering and Production staff are undergoing reviews of existing procedures, documentation, and data collection requirements to further streamline production and error-proof the process. Significant improvements have been realized in material requirements planning, inventory management and production planning tools and processes.

Q3 F2023 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue 470,310 1,026,412 (54)% 946,979 1,539,205 (38)% Cost of sales 366,307 977,765 (63)% 747,124 1,395,749 (46)% Gross margin1 104,003 48,647 114% 199,855 143,456 39% Gross margin %1 22% 5% 367% 21% 9% 126% Operating expenses 1,128,015 1,542,575 (27)% 3,429,420 4,398,528 (22)% Adjusted EBITDA2 (883,821) (1,237,352) (33)% (2,769,341) (3,560,766) (22)% Net loss (1,018,568) (1,492,181) (32)% (3,212,173) (4,201,931) (24)%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBDITA Reconciliation for details.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $470,310 compared with $1,026,412 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The lower revenue during Q3 of fiscal 2023 was primarily due to a timing issue. Supply chain challenges, resulted in delayed product deliveries to customers, which has pushed some deliveries.

Gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 22%, compared with 5% in same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in gross margin experienced during Q3 of fiscal 2023 was due to an increase in average selling price of SmartGATE units. The Company continues to drive toward 40%+ gross margins as revenue scales.

The Company’s operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1,128,015, down from $1,542,575 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The primary cause for the decrease was lower salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost-cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was negative $883,821, compared with negative $1,237,352 in same quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1,018,568, compared with a net loss of $1,492,181 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. A decreased operating expense in Q3 of fiscal 2023 compared with the same quarter of fiscal 2022 resulted in a lower net loss.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Friday, August 25, 2023 TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) DIAL-IN NUMBERS: North America Toll Free Dial-in Number (888) 886-7786 ONLINE LISTENING Register for Webcast Participation CONFERENCE ID: 48101200 REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com/

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power’s proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power’s unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Lansky, Director

+1 416 417 7664

[email protected]

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s quarterly and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

