Lisa R. Nelson Joins ADVault, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Integrations

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 21, 2023) – Today, MyDirectives Solutions™ powered by ADVault, Inc. proudly announces the addition of Lisa R. Nelson, MS, MBA, to its executive team as the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Integrations. With her deep involvement in several HL7 work groups, the Sequoia Project Data Usability task force, and various DirectTrust consensus bodies, Nelson’s commitment to advancing interoperability and enhancing patient access to health information is unparalleled in the industry.

Mrs. Nelson, who started her role on August 1, 2023, will orchestrate the integration of MyDirectives Solutions with industry leading electronic health record (EHR), electronic medical record (EMR), electronic patient care record (ePCR), and health information exchange (HIE) platforms. For over a decade, Nelson has diligently worked on HIT standards for advance care planning (ACP) documents playing a pivotal role as a lead editor on both Clinical Document Architecture (CDA) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) implementation guides for personal ACP document healthcare data content standards. Her expertise with the digital exchange of advance directive information is unmatched in the field. “She literally wrote the books on how to make this information accessible feasibly and shared faithfully across the healthcare ecosystem. No one else can claim that,” said Maria Moen, ADVault SVP Innovation and External Affairs. Additionally, her unwavering dedication to enhancing health outcomes is underscored by her co-founding of the Gravity Project, an HL7 FHIR Accelerator devoted to developing consensus-driven standards for the social determinants of health (SDOH).

Embedding MyDirectives Solutions directly in the EHR/EMR makes a big difference in delivering quality healthcare, by providing:

Uninterrupted Workflow. Launching MyDirectives for Clinicians™ directly bypasses the need to toggle between applications for creating, uploading, storing, finding, downloading, or sharing ACP documents and portable medical order (PMO) forms. Robust Privacy and Security Protection. Storing advance directive information within the ADVault Exchange™, the industry’s only HITRUST r2-certified national registry for ACP documents, PMO forms, and data safeguards patient information and provides the most efficient form of modern cloud-based standardized API access. Optimized Interoperability. Streamlining document insertion into EHR/EMR platforms, enhancing advance directive information exchange, and ensuring prompt query and retrieval for immediate use in situations where a patient cannot communicate their wishes gives crucial access to medical teams in emergencies.

Leveraging Health IT standards simplifies technology integrations. But historically, only the most prominent healthcare IT organizations had the means to keep abreast of the latest standards. Smaller teams often had to rely on fragmented information, hindering the progress towards full interoperability. Now even more organizations involved in ACP can benefit from Nelson’s leadership in swiftly accelerating the integration process through the application of national standards.

“Democratizing the use of standards to address integration challenges and implement new workflows that leverage information exchange standards is the essential next step,” explains Nelson. “If we want to enhance patient experience, reduce clinical burnout, and improve health outcomes while reducing costs, we must figure out how to deploy the innovative HIT standards we’ve spent the last 20 years developing. It’s time put greater emphasis on effectively deploying and using standards innovations.”

Scott Brown, President, and CEO of ADVault, Inc., fervently adds, “Lisa’s presence on our team accentuates our resolute commitment to develop technology solutions that ensure seamless capture, secure storage, and round-the-clock access to everyone’s care priorities and goals. With Lisa onboard, our healthcare vendor partners and provider clients are guaranteed solutions and APIs that are the epitome of safety and ease of deployment.”

Today, healthcare providers embedding MyDirectives Solutions into their platform can concentrate on their clinical workflows and the human facets of ACP, with no worries about “the technology piece.” To harness Lisa Nelson’s unparalleled knowledge and leadership for an ACP integration project, contact ADVault at [email protected].

