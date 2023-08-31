Logility Named Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, has been selected as one of SupplyChainBrain’s 2023 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. The selection recognizes Logility for providing outstanding solutions, services, and continuous value to its customers, improving their supply chain performance and efficiency.





“For twenty-one years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,“ said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain

Berger continued, “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management.”

“Logility is committed to delivering value tailored to each client through our prescriptive DNA, a unique combination of our configurable platform, deep industry expertise, and agile implementation,” says Allan Dow, president of Logility. “Derived from and built upon business goals, our prescriptive approach considers people, processes, and technology to develop a supply chain planning strategy that delivers continuous value to our clients. It’s an honor to be recognized by them and the SupplyChainBrain community, as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2023.”

Logility will appear in the 2023 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. To view the comprehensive list of winners, please click https://www.supplychainbrain.com/articles/37815-2023-100-great-supply-chain-partners.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions – and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s (SaaS) cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our engineered approach drives team alignment for over 800 clients in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes that assure demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. References below to the company means Logility, Inc. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or clients; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

Contacts

Heather Coyle



[email protected]