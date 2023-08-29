LTIMindtree collaborates with CAST AI to help Businesses Optimize Their Cloud Investments

WARREN, N.J. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #AI—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announces a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specializes in automated cost optimization for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernize legacy applications for cloud migration.





This collaboration brings together LTIMindtree’s Infinity platform, with CAST AI’s cloud cost optimization platform to provide enterprises with a complete view of their cloud portfolio. This combined offering will empower organizations to optimize Kubernetes management and costs in a single or multi-cloud environments, without any manual intervention. It will also help free up the customers’ time from routine tasks by automating 100% of their cloud-native infrastructure, resulting in increased stability and reduced costs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree, a world leader in helping organizations navigate the digital transformation journey,” said Yuri Frayman, CEO and Co-founder, CAST AI. “Our speciality at CAST AI revolves around cloud cost optimization. Google Cloud Platform alone has some hundreds of virtual machines on offer. The manual effort of configuring resources, picking virtual machines, and setting auto-scaling policies is overwhelming. And frankly, it costs more than its optimization impact. We automate the entire process, reducing your cloud costs in real-time.”

“This partnership with CAST AI has enabled us to offer discrete services to our customers aligned with their business goals and objectives. Through this collaboration, we are assisting our customers in deriving value from their cloud investments through enhanced end-to-end observability & cost optimization, along with freeing up their budget for modernization,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree.

The collaboration will strengthen the value proposition and help the organizations align their cloud usage strategies and achieve continuous cost savings.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 82,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

About CAST AI

CAST AI is an all-in-one cloud-native automation platform that reduces customer cloud bills by over 60 percent on average. Powered by AI, CAST AI provides cloud cost automation for real-life containerized applications running on AWS, GCP, and Azure. CAST AI’s founders are serial entrepreneurs who have been developing advanced AI solutions for over a decade and have successfully led previous startups to acquisitions by Google, Comcast, and Oracle. The company has raised $38M from investors including Creandum, Cota Capital, and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Contacts

[email protected]