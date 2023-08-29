Mainz Biomed to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Company Anticipates Read Outs of the Clinical Data from its EU and US Feasibility Studies this September and in Q4

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY, USA.

“Committed to advancing our business plan and building shareholder value, I look forward to engaging with both our current and potential new investors in New York,” remarked Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “The remaining months of 2023 promise to be especially compelling as we anticipate reading out the clinical data from our EU and US feasibility studies this September and in Q4. These studies evaluate our portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers, designed not only for the detection of colorectal cancer (CRC), but also for advanced adenoma (AA), a type of precancerous polyp and precursor to CRC. AA is entirely treatable if detected early. Thus, an effective mRNA-based screening tool would have the potential to revolutionize the landscape of CRC diagnosis by offering a preventive measure against the onset of CRC.”

The Company’s presentation will take place at 1.30pm ET on September 13th. Guido Baechler will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors on September 12th and 13th.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter /X and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 7, 2023. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.