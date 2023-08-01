Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Ltd. selects CAST Imaging’s software intelligence as the backbone of their modernization discovery efforts in 2023

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Ltd. (MACOM), a subsidiary of one of the oldest non-banking financial companies in India, has selected CAST Imaging to fully understand a set of legacy applications to modernize their portfolio as part of a broader initiative to elevate their digital customer service capabilities.

MACOM is a software product company supporting Manappuram Finance Ltd. and the group’s companies. They bundle end-to-end business solutions as a product with micro service applications that support enterprise customers for their requirements, along with managed services and cloud service capabilities.

With applications dating back more than 25 years, MACOM needed a way to discover and understand 50 legacy applications before they could be modernized. They chose CAST Imaging given its unmatched capability in discovery and providing a fact-based “single source of truth” to enable comprehensive documentation.

CAST Imaging can scan through codebases quickly while providing details on architectural compliance violations or other issues related to maintainability or reliability in real-time so developers can act immediately, if necessary—all without disrupting ongoing development workstreams.

Because it ‘understands’ custom-built applications and provides actionable insights into any potential areas where improvement may be required, CAST Imaging’s software intelligence capabilities will enable MACOM to take significant steps toward modernizing and governing their portfolio.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at [email protected]