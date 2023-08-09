Marqeta Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Announces Four Year Extension to Cash App Contract
The global modern card issuer had $54 billion in total processing volume, up 33 percent year-over-year, with net revenue of $231 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 24 percent year-over-year.
OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Total processing volume (TPV) was $54 billion, with net revenue of $231 million, representing year-over-year increases of 33% and 24%, respectively. Gross profit was $85 million, an increase of 8% year over year, resulting in a gross margin of 37%. GAAP net loss was $59 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $1 million.
“In the second quarter, we grew our business to ever-increasing levels of scale, exceeded our sales bookings goals again and reduced our cost structure. Our execution has been strong, including accelerating our go-to-market motion, enhancing our product offering, and extending our partnership with Cash App. I firmly believe Marqeta is well positioned to capitalize on the fast-growing embedded finance market,” said Simon Khalaf, CEO of Marqeta.
Recent Business Updates:
Marqeta highlighted several recent business updates that demonstrate its current business momentum:
- Marqeta announced today that it had signed a four year extension with Block to continue powering its popular Cash App card product. This extended deal to power the Cash Card is effective on July 1, 2023 and continues through June of 2027. We believe this renewal demonstrates the value Block sees in the Marqeta platform and this partnership, exemplified by Marqeta’s flexibility, innovation and breadth of service.
- Marqeta announced a new expansion into Brazil with a partnership with Latin American banking-as-a-service platform Fitbank. Through this partnership, Fitbank will be both a Marqeta customer and act as Marqeta’s BIN sponsor for customers looking to launch in the region. Brazil is a highly valued expansion point for many of Marqeta’s global customers and has a base of local fintechs looking to build new innovations on modern payment infrastructure.
Operating Highlights
|
In thousands, except percentages and per share data. % change is calculated over the comparable prior-year period (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
%
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
%
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Financial metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
231,115
|
|
|
$
|
186,678
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
$
|
448,456
|
|
|
$
|
352,780
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
84,609
|
|
|
$
|
78,049
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
$
|
173,771
|
|
|
$
|
152,775
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
154,030
|
|
|
$
|
124,766
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
$
|
330,624
|
|
|
$
|
248,764
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Net loss
|
($
|
58,797
|
)
|
|
($
|
44,688
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)%
|
|
($
|
127,598
|
)
|
|
($
|
105,286
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
Net loss margin
|
|
(25
|
)%
|
|
|
(24
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)%
|
|
|
(30
|
)%
|
|
|
Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|
($
|
0.11
|
)
|
|
($
|
0.08
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)%
|
|
($
|
0.24
|
)
|
|
($
|
0.19
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)%
|
Key operating metric and Non-GAAP financial measures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Processing Volume (TPV) (in millions) 1
|
$
|
53,615
|
|
|
$
|
40,457
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
$
|
103,635
|
|
|
$
|
77,083
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2
|
$
|
824
|
|
|
($
|
10,225
|
)
|
|
108
|
%
|
|
($
|
3,521
|
)
|
|
($
|
20,678
|
)
|
|
83
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses 2
|
$
|
83,785
|
|
|
$
|
88,274
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
177,292
|
|
|
$
|
173,453
|
|
|
2
|
%
1 TPV represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through our platform, net of returns and chargebacks. We believe that TPV is a key indicator of the market adoption of our platform, growth of our brand, growth of our customers’ businesses and scale of our business.
2 See “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses and the reconciliations of the net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, and of the total operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:
Net revenue increased by $44 million, or 24% year-over-year, rising to $231 million from $187 million in the second quarter of 2022 resulting from a 33% increase in TPV year-over-year, partially offset by unfavorable changes in the mix of our card programs.
Gross profit increased by 8% year-over-year, rising to $85 million from $78 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to our TPV growth. Gross margin was 37% in the second quarter of 2023.
Net loss increased by $14 million to $59 million in the quarter. Our increase in gross profit was partially offset by increases in compensation & benefits primarily due to restructuring charges and postcombination compensation benefits related to the acquisition of Power Finance. Net loss margin was 25% in the second quarter of 2023.
Total Processing Volume increased by 33% year-over-year, rising to $54 billion from $40 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $11 million year-over year, rising to $1 million, in the second quarter of 2023 from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10 million in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.4% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 5 percentage points year-over-year.
Conference Call
|
Marqeta, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
231,115
|
|
|
$
|
186,678
|
|
|
$
|
448,456
|
|
|
$
|
352,780
|
|
Costs of revenue
|
|
146,506
|
|
|
|
108,629
|
|
|
|
274,685
|
|
|
|
200,005
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
84,609
|
|
|
|
78,049
|
|
|
|
173,771
|
|
|
|
152,775
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
126,788
|
|
|
|
97,868
|
|
|
|
274,547
|
|
|
|
198,216
|
|
Technology
|
|
13,154
|
|
|
|
13,154
|
|
|
|
27,744
|
|
|
|
24,538
|
|
Professional services
|
|
4,873
|
|
|
|
5,794
|
|
|
|
10,310
|
|
|
|
10,564
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
Marketing and advertising
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
|
1,445
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
5,103
|
|
|
|
4,995
|
|
|
|
10,336
|
|
|
|
9,838
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
154,030
|
|
|
|
124,766
|
|
|
|
330,624
|
|
|
|
248,764
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(69,421
|
)
|
|
|
(46,717
|
)
|
|
|
(156,853
|
)
|
|
|
(95,989
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
10,762
|
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
|
22,434
|
|
|
|
(9,875
|
)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
(58,659
|
)
|
|
|
(44,915
|
)
|
|
|
(134,419
|
)
|
|
|
(105,864
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
(6,821
|
)
|
|
|
(578
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(58,797
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,688
|
)
|
|
$
|
(127,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(105,286
|
)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
|
538,267,449
|
|
|
|
544,704,146
|
|
|
|
538,988,940
|
|
|
|
543,524,008
|
|
Marqeta, Inc.
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
950,157
|
|
|
$
|
1,183,846
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
9,375
|
|
|
|
7,800
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
432,354
|
|
|
|
440,858
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
15,253
|
|
|
|
15,569
|
|
Settlements receivable, net
|
|
10,515
|
|
|
|
18,028
|
|
Network incentives receivable
|
|
67,063
|
|
|
|
42,661
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
29,098
|
|
|
|
38,007
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,513,815
|
|
|
|
1,746,769
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
14,330
|
|
|
|
7,440
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
7,784
|
|
|
|
9,015
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
123,446
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other assets
|
|
44,768
|
|
|
|
7,122
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,704,143
|
|
|
$
|
1,770,346
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
2,818
|
|
|
$
|
3,798
|
|
Revenue share payable
|
|
125,853
|
|
|
|
142,194
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
189,669
|
|
|
|
136,887
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
318,340
|
|
|
|
282,879
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
7,132
|
|
|
|
9,034
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
6,056
|
|
|
|
5,477
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
331,528
|
|
|
|
297,390
|
|
Stockholders’ equity :
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,103,870
|
|
|
|
2,082,373
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,476
|
)
|
|
|
(7,237
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(729,831
|
)
|
|
|
(602,233
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,372,615
|
|
|
|
1,472,956
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,704,143
|
|
|
$
|
1,770,346
|
|
Marqeta, Inc.
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(127,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(105,286
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
90,164
|
|
|
|
72,153
|
|
Non-cash postcombination compensation expense
|
|
32,430
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash operating leases expense
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on short-term investments
|
|
(2,311
|
)
|
|
|
338
|
|
Impairment of other financial instruments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,616
|
|
Other
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
5,067
|
|
Settlements receivable
|
|
7,513
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
Network incentives receivable
|
|
(24,402
|
)
|
|
|
17,133
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
14,467
|
|
|
|
(14,982
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(3,239
|
)
|
|
|
(1,609
|
)
|
Revenue share payable
|
|
(16,341
|
)
|
|
|
(4,092
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
(11,828
|
)
|
|
|
(6,987
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(1,642
|
)
|
|
|
(1,464
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(36,520
|
)
|
|
|
(23,943
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(668
|
)
|
|
|
(868
|
)
|
Capitalization of internal-use software
|
|
(6,395
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Business combination, net of cash acquired
|
|
(131,914
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
(279,548
|
)
|
|
|
(12,999
|
)
|
Maturities of short-term investments
|
|
296,000
|
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(122,525
|
)
|
|
|
(967
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options, net of repurchase of early exercised unvested options
|
|
2,299
|
|
|
|
3,407
|
|
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
|
2,775
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units
|
|
(10,070
|
)
|
|
|
(8,580
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(67,073
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(73,069
|
)
|
|
|
(2,398
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(232,114
|
)
|
|
|
(27,308
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash- Beginning of period
|
|
1,191,646
|
|
|
|
1,255,381
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period
|
$
|
959,532
|
|
|
$
|
1,228,073
|
|
Marqeta, Inc.
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Year over
|
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
Operating performance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
231,115
|
|
|
$
|
217,343
|
|
|
$
|
203,805
|
|
|
$
|
191,621
|
|
|
$
|
186,678
|
|
|
24%
|
Costs of revenue
|
|
|
146,506
|
|
|
|
128,179
|
|
|
|
116,681
|
|
|
|
111,519
|
|
|
|
108,629
|
|
|
35%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
84,609
|
|
|
|
89,164
|
|
|
|
87,124
|
|
|
|
80,102
|
|
|
|
78,049
|
|
|
8%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
(5) pps
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
126,788
|
|
|
|
147,759
|
|
|
|
110,991
|
|
|
|
105,887
|
|
|
|
97,868
|
|
|
30%
|
Technology
|
|
|
13,154
|
|
|
|
14,590
|
|
|
|
14,401
|
|
|
|
13,422
|
|
|
|
13,154
|
|
|
—%
|
Professional services
|
|
|
4,873
|
|
|
|
5,437
|
|
|
|
6,295
|
|
|
|
6,620
|
|
|
|
5,794
|
|
|
(16)%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
(8)%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
|
1,980
|
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
171%
|
Marketing and advertising
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
(37)%
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
5,103
|
|
|
|
5,236
|
|
|
|
5,753
|
|
|
|
10,922
|
|
|
|
4,995
|
|
|
2%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
154,030
|
|
|
|
176,597
|
|
|
|
141,447
|
|
|
|
139,598
|
|
|
|
124,766
|
|
|
23%
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(69,421
|
)
|
|
|
(87,433
|
)
|
|
|
(54,323
|
)
|
|
|
(59,496
|
)
|
|
|
(46,717
|
)
|
|
49%
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
10,762
|
|
|
|
11,672
|
|
|
|
28,468
|
|
|
|
6,333
|
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
n/m
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
|
(58,659
|
)
|
|
|
(75,761
|
)
|
|
|
(25,855
|
)
|
|
|
(53,163
|
)
|
|
|
(44,915
|
)
|
|
31%
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
(6,960
|
)
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
(161)%
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(58,797
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,801
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,326
|
)
|
|
$
|
(53,168
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,688
|
)
|
|
32%
|
Loss per share – basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
38%
|
TPV (in millions)
|
|
$
|
53,615
|
|
|
$
|
50,020
|
|
|
$
|
46,704
|
|
|
$
|
42,473
|
|
|
$
|
40,457
|
|
|
33%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
824
|
|
|
$
|
(4,346
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,488
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,630
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,225
|
)
|
|
(108)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
5 pps
|
Financial condition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
950,157
|
|
|
$
|
1,050,414
|
|
|
$
|
1,183,846
|
|
|
$
|
1,204,857
|
|
|
$
|
1,220,273
|
|
|
(22)%
|
Restricted cash
|
|
$
|
9,375
|
|
|
$
|
7,800
|
|
|
$
|
7,800
|
|
|
$
|
7,800
|
|
|
$
|
7,800
|
|
|
20%
|
Short-term investments
|
|
$
|
432,354
|
|
|
$
|
408,675
|
|
|
$
|
440,858
|
|
|
$
|
441,132
|
|
|
$
|
444,873
|
|
|
(3)%
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,704,143
|
|
|
$
|
1,774,183
|
|
|
$
|
1,770,346
|
|
|
$
|
1,774,455
|
|
|
$
|
1,776,930
|
|
|
(4)%
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
331,528
|
|
|
$
|
340,533
|
|
|
$
|
297,390
|
|
|
$
|
262,117
|
|
|
$
|
242,373
|
|
|
37%
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,372,615
|
|
|
$
|
1,433,650
|
|
|
$
|
1,472,956
|
|
|
$
|
1,512,338
|
|
|
$
|
1,534,557
|
|
|
(11)%
pps = percentage points
n/m = not meaningful
Marqeta, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Marqeta considers Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; restructuring charges; acquisition-related expenses which consist of due diligence costs, transaction costs and integration costs related to potential or successful acquisitions, and non-cash postcombination compensation expenses; income tax expense (benefit); and other income (expense), net, which consists of interest income from our short-term investments, realized foreign currency gains and losses, our share of equity method investments’ profit or loss, impairment of equity method investments or other financial instruments, and gain from sale of equity method investments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results, including our operating efficiencies, from period to period. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into our calculation of our annual employee bonus plans.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. This measure is used by management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating efficiency.
We define Non-GAAP operating expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; restructuring charges; and acquisition-related expenses which consists of due diligence costs, transaction costs and integration costs related to potential or successful acquisitions, and non-cash postcombination compensation expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP operating expenses should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net loss, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company’s liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Marqeta does, which limits its usefulness in comparing Marqeta’s financial results with those of other companies.
The following table shows Marqeta’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
GAAP net revenue
|
$
|
231,115
|
|
|
$
|
186,678
|
|
|
$
|
448,456
|
|
|
$
|
352,780
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(58,797
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,688
|
)
|
|
$
|
(127,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(105,286
|
)
|
GAAP net loss margin
|
|
(25
|
)%
|
|
|
(24
|
)%
|
|
|
(28
|
)%
|
|
|
(30
|
)%
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
154,030
|
|
|
$
|
124,766
|
|
|
$
|
330,624
|
|
|
$
|
248,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(58,797
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,688
|
)
|
|
$
|
(127,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(105,286
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
2,494
|
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
47,056
|
|
|
|
35,148
|
|
|
|
93,055
|
|
|
|
72,153
|
|
Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation
|
|
638
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses (1)
|
|
11,684
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
46,152
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
8,373
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,373
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
(10,762
|
)
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
|
(22,434
|
)
|
|
|
9,875
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
(6,821
|
)
|
|
|
(578
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
824
|
|
|
$
|
(10,225
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,521
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,678
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Total operating expenses
|
$
|
154,030
|
|
|
$
|
124,766
|
|
|
$
|
330,624
|
|
|
$
|
248,764
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
(2,494
|
)
|
|
|
(921
|
)
|
|
|
(4,474
|
)
|
|
|
(1,900
|
)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
(47,056
|
)
|
|
|
(35,148
|
)
|
|
|
(93,055
|
)
|
|
|
(72,153
|
)
|
Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation
|
|
(638
|
)
|
|
|
(423
|
)
|
|
|
(1,278
|
)
|
|
|
(1,258
|
)
|
Restructuring
|
|
(8,373
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,373
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
(11,684
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(46,152
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
83,785
|
|
|
$
|
88,274
|
|
|
$
|
177,292
|
|
|
$
|
173,453
|
Contacts
IR Contact: Marqeta Investor Relations, [email protected]