Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Monthly Operational Update for July 2023

Total Revenue Equivalent in BTC Increased 23% M/M

Total Operational Capacity as of July 31, 2023 was approximately 96 Megawatts

Capacity to support approximately 27,636 miners

SHARON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company, announced today its unaudited business and operational update for July 2023.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President, commented, “During July, we continued to optimize our self-mining capabilities and throughput by enhancing our operational structure along with increased emphasis on our hardware management and miner management software analysis and enhancements. Our uptime and miner performance has been robust despite the increased summer temperatures. Interest from potential hosting customers has also been positive given our sites being strategically located in the desirable PJM power market. Operational focus, information systems, competitive power, strategically located sites, and Mawson’s capabilities to adapt to market dynamics are amongst the Company’s growing competitive advantages.”

2023 Strategic Focus

Mawson looks to continue to drive growth in 2023 through:

Exploring expansion opportunities in the PJM energy markets, especially in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Continue to secure a portfolio of sites in its preferred geographies and markets for long-term digital infrastructure capacity. Continue participation in the Energy Markets Program which generates additional revenue. Develop strategic partnerships and commercial relationships within industry ecosystem. Drive a diversified revenue mix of self-mining, hosting, and energy markets participation. Continue drive towards our “Operational Excellence” management approach.

June Bitcoin Self-Mining, Energy Market Program & Hosting Co-location Results Update1:

May June July July Variance Total Revenue Equivalent in BTC 3 127 132 163 +23% Total Self-Mining BTC 67 71 69 -2.8% Total Installed2 Self-Miners 13,750 16,350 16,350 – Total Available Owned Miners 20,000 20,000 20,000 – Total Power Online 88 MW 96 MW 96 MW –

Total Revenue equivalent in BTC:163 3

Total Self-Mining Bitcoin Production: 69

Approximately $4.89M in Monthly Revenue for July 2023

Self-Mining Monthly Revenue: $2.07M

Hosting Co-location Monthly Revenue: $1.78M

Energy Market Program Monthly Revenue: approximately $1.04M

Total Power Online: 96MW

Total revenue in BTC equivalent increased 23% M/M

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure company with multiple operations throughout the USA. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches digital infrastructure, sustainable energy, and next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling efficient Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and strategic growth, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining.

For more information, visit: https://mawsoninc.com/

Statements about hashrate capacity

Statements in the press release about hashrate capacity (including ‘installed capacity’ or ‘nameplate capacity’), will often differ from the actual or observed hashrate. These terms generally make certain assumptions about the efficiency of the ASIC miners that are in use. Some ASIC miner models will consume less power to create the same amount of hashing power than other ASIC miner models (typically more recent models are more efficient). Many ASIC miner fleets are blended fleets, including various ASIC miner models each with different efficiency ratings. Hashrate capacity figures typically assume 100% deployment of ASIC miners. Given the large numbers of computing units (often numbering in the tens of thousands), ASIC mining fleets are rarely 100% deployed and online at any one time. This can be due to a variety of factors, including ASIC miners being under maintenance, in repair workshops, in storage, in transit, or due to technical faults and breakdowns. Once deployed and online, the actual or observed hashrate can be influenced by other factors such as heat, overclocking (causing the ASIC miner to perform at levels higher than the manufacturer’s specifications), the age, and wear and tear exhibited by the ASIC miners and also by the limitations of the surrounding infrastructure, such as power outages, and MDC and transformer breakdowns. Construction and development delays are a common risk for mining data centers, for example due to weather, permitting delays, or labor and equipment shortages. Investors should consider all risk factors related to uptime when considering these figures, which are a best-case scenario.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023, August 21, 2023, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

_________________________

1 All figures unaudited, and as of July 31, 2023.



2 “Installed” may include miners that are deployed in Mawson’s datacenters but may not be online or hashing 100% of the time.



3 Revenue equivalent BTC is the total revenue of the company for the period divided by the average BTC price. For the month of July, the figure used is $30,063.60.

