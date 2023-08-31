Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2023

TOKYO, Aug 31, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for July 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in July 2023 increased 3.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 29,971 units (up 0.5% year on year)
CX-30: 11,607 units (up 64.4%)
MAZDA3: 9,155 units (up 25.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in July 2023 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in July 2023]
CX-30: 11,664 units (up 11.6% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,622 units (down 17.6%)
CX-50: 4,041 units (up 46.5%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in July 2023 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.6% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 2,155 units (down 4.8% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,816 units (down 35.2%)
CX-60: 1,624 units

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in July 2023 decreased 12.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Oceania, Europe, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 25,646 units (down 7.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,415 units (up 34.3%)
CX-30: 6,998 units (up 24.3%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in July 2023 increased 18.6% year on year due to increased sales in the United States, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in July 2023]
CX-5: 28,761 units (up 9.6% year on year)
CX-30: 16,543 units (up 2.6%)
MAZDA3: 15,921 units (up 24.9%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202308/230830a.html.

