Media Alert: Intel oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2023

Join Intel for a two-day virtual event to learn more about multiarchitecture software development for artificial intelligence pipelines.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–​On Aug. 21-22, Intel will host a live virtual event for researchers, data scientists and developers focused on building artificial intelligence (AI) applications from edge to cloud. The two-day event – oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2023 – is designed for attendees to:





Connect with industry experts focused on multiarchitecture software development for AI workloads.

See what’s new with oneAPI and learn about AI optimization techniques for data preparation, training, inference, deployment and scaling.

Participate in hands-on workshops that feature the latest AI-optimized hardware and software to accelerate workloads in the Intel® Developer Cloud beta.

Listen to helpful tech talks and panel discussions from PyTorch, Mod Tech Labs, University of Pittsburgh/SHREC and University of California, Berkeley.

Attendees can also test-drive the latest Intel CPUs, GPUs and Habana® Gaudi®2 processors for deep learning in the currently available Intel Developer Cloud public beta. Learn more by reading the blog: Latest Intel AI Platforms in Intel Developer Cloud Beta.

Workshops that feature the Intel Developer Cloud follow, as well as additional information on the keynote:

Keynote from the Linux Foundation

Shaping the Future of AI with PyTorch



When: 7:15-8 a.m. PDT, Monday, Aug. 21



Where: Live/Virtual



Presenter: Dr. Ibrahim Haddad, vice president of strategic programs, Linux Foundation

Intel Developer Cloud Workshops

Using PyTorch to Predict Wildfires



When: 1:20-3:20 p.m. PDT, Monday, Aug. 21



Where: Live/Virtual



Presenter: Bob Chesebrough, technical evangelist, Intel, and Rahul Unnikrishnan Nair, machine learning architect, Intel

How It’s Made with Intel – End2End Product Life Cycle Solutions: Pharmaceutical Product Life Cycle Pipeline



When: 8:25-10:25 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, Aug. 22



Where: Live/Virtual



Presenter: Eduardo Alvarez, senior AI solutions engineer, Intel, and Rachel Oberman, AI software solutions engineer, Intel

To register and view the full agenda, visit the oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2023 page on Intel.com.

