Medigene to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

Planegg/Martinsried, August 16, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference on August 17, 2023.

Members of Medigene’s management team will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

—  end of press release  —

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: [email protected]

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: [email protected]

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail ([email protected]). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.

Related Stories

Cherre Recognized As “Overall Data Management Platform Of The Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership

Direct Communication Solutions Announces Interim Financial Statements for Q2 2023

TCW Closes $400 Million CLO

Summit Bank’s Chris Hemmings Appointed Board Chair for FOOD For Lane County

KBRA Releases Research – Securitized Multifamily and the Housing Affordability Gap

You may have missed

Cherre Recognized As “Overall Data Management Platform Of The Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

Medigene to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership

Direct Communication Solutions Announces Interim Financial Statements for Q2 2023

TCW Closes $400 Million CLO

error: Content is protected !!