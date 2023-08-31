Middle Georgia State University Selects YuJa Video Platform to Serve Students at Five Campuses and Online

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Middle Georgia State University (MGA), which serves over 7,600 students on five campuses, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution for instructors and students across campuses.





Initially, the institution was looking for a video platform that could serve a health-related program, but after learning more about the Video Platform’s capabilities, college leaders elected to adopt the Video Platform across the institution. In addition to integrating with MGA’s learning management system, D2L Brightspace, YuJa will enable instructors to add captions, video quizzing, and share content among a variety of audiences, as well as provide comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other features that enable success for instructors and students.

“The YuJa Video Platform can streamline workflows, add a level of interactivity into courses, and enhance both teaching and learning with an out-of-the-box solution that makes it simple to get started,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Middle Georgia State University to experience everything the Platform has to offer.”

ABOUT MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Middle Georgia State University (MGA) serves 7,600+ students on campuses in Macon, Cochran, Dublin, Eastman, and Warner Robins. Students can choose from more than 65 areas of study that lead to bachelor’s degrees. MGA also offers professionally oriented master’s degrees as well as a doctorate in IT. About 20 MGA degrees are offered entirely online. The University is home to Georgia’s flagship aviation school – based on the Eastman Campus – and a four-year degree in flight.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

