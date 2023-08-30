Mindbreeze Recognized in Report on Cognitive Search Platforms Landscape

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, has been recognized in Forrester’s report “The Cognitive Search Platforms Landscape, Q3 2023”.





Mindbreeze was listed alongside only 17 other vendors. Mindbreeze self-reported that their clients select them for the extended use cases of customer 360 and customer understanding and compliance and risk management.

Download the full report from the Mindbreeze website.

“Mindbreeze is honored to be included in the Cognitive Search Platforms Landscape, Q3 2023 Forrester Report. Having a holistic and effective 360-degree view of corporate information to understand their customers and business processes is a top priority for organizations. Additionally, these systems must account for data compliance and risk management to protect company assets and sensitive information. In recent years, companies have been flocking towards enterprise-safe large language models that utilize generative AI to provide insights to the workforce. Integrating these language models into a secure cognitive search platform has introduced immense value to corporations worldwide looking to access information faster and more efficiently. Being recognized alongside the other vendors in this report confirms for us the great work of our people and the functionalities of our product,” stated Mindbreeze CEO Daniel Fallmann.

Mindbreeze offers a Try & Buy to help companies decide if they are the best fit before selecting their vendor.

You can inquire about a Try & Buy today: https://inspire.mindbreeze.com/try-buy

Mindbreeze also offers a deep dive into the diverse techniques of artificial intelligence (Insight Services) used to drive the success of their product on their website: https://inspire.mindbreeze.com/insight-services

The Cognitive Search Platforms Landscape, Q3 2023 Report was authored by Rowan Curran with contributions from Sudha Maheshwari, Catherine Marcin and Kara Hartig.

About Mindbreeze

Based in Chicago, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible for the company to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

