Mithra completes EUR 20 million private placement in equity

Update of total number of voting rights (denominator)

Liege, Belgium, 28 August 2023 – 17:45 CEST – Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (the “Company” or “Mithra”), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, announces today that it completed the private placement of 10 million new shares for an amount of EUR 20 million in gross proceeds that it had announced on 24 August 2023 (the “Private Placement”).

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

As a result of the completion of the Private Placement, the share capital of the Company was increased from EUR 42,891,360.13 to EUR 50,212,360.13 and the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company was increased from 58,587,058 to 68,587,058 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 10,000,000 new shares at an issue price of EUR 2.00 per new share.

In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, following this capital increase’s completion Mithra now has 68,587,058 outstanding shares carrying voting rights (against 58,587,058 outstanding shares carrying voting rights previously).

Therefore, Mithra publishes the following updated information:

Capital: EUR 50,212,360.13

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 68,587,058 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 68,587,058 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of outstanding rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights: Pursuant to the share option plan of 5 November 2018: 1,394,900 subscription rights giving right to 1,394,900 ordinary shares Pursuant to the share option plan of 22 July 2020: 690,000 subscription rights giving right to 720,571 ordinary shares Pursuant to the share option plan granted to the lending shareholders of 7 September 2020: 300,000 subscription rights giving right to 313,292 ordinary shares Pursuant to the share option plan of 20 November 2020: 390,717 subscription rights giving rise to 390,717 ordinary shares



Furthermore, on 8th August 2022, the Company and the Lenders entered into a three-year term senior secured convertible facilities agreement for an amount of up to EUR 100 million, which can be drawn in three tranches. The first tranche of EUR 50 million was drawn upon signing of the agreement; the second tranche of EUR 25 million was drawn on 31st October 2022. As announced earlier, on 25 May 2023 and 23 August 2023, certain terms of the facilities agreement were amended.

********

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA Investor & media relations

David Horn Solomon Chris Maggos

Chief Executive Officer Cohesion Bureau

[email protected] [email protected]

+41 79 367 6254

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen Estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first Estetrol–based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 230 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE® and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

