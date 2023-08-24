Mode Mobile Raises $1.235M from 11,000 Retail Investors, Opens New Round On Mission to Disrupt Smartphone Industry

Chicago, IIllinois–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2023) – Mode Mobile, the technology company behind the world’s first EarnPhone™, announced today that it successfully raised $1.235M in its first-ever Reg CF community investment round. Over 11,000 retail investors – Mode Mobile users among them – acquired shares. The company’s vision is to turn the world’s 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets.

With $50M+ in cumulative revenue and 40 million registered beta users across 170+ countries, Mode Mobile’s EarnPhone™ and EarnOS™ proprietary technology resonate with retail investors. As Airbnb did with homes and Uber did with cars, Mode Mobile has the power to compensate billions of users for the 4 trillion hours they spend on their phones every single year – a $1T market opportunity.

Mode Mobile has attracted capital from institutional investors M25, Romar Capital Partners, Innovate Indiana, Merrick Ventures, Garland Capital, and Pallasite Ventures. With the fresh injection of capital, Mode Mobile plans to increase EarnOS™ & EarnPhone™ adoption in new markets and close licensing deals to expand its fast-growing user base, which has already earned and saved $150M.

The $1.235M investment round oversubscribed in just over a month, forcing the company to create a waitlist of retail investors awaiting the possibility to invest.

Mode Mobile has officially opened a new investment offering to meet retail investor demand, with investments starting at $750. Visit invest.modemobile.com to invest in the future of the smartphone industry.

About Mode Mobile

Mode Mobile is a technology company unlocking the world’s most accessible income generating asset: the smartphone, paying users for their attention and engagement. Mode Mobile has 40M+ registered beta users across 170 countries taking advantage of its earning opportunities, generating $50M+ in revenue to date. Users have earned and saved $150M+ to date. For more information about Mode Mobile and to invest, please visit https://invest.modemobile.com/.

Contact: press@modemobile.com

Equity crowdfunding investments in private placements, and start-up investments in particular, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment through equity crowdfunding tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA’s BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor’s documentation for this investment. DealMaker Securities LLC conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of the Issuer, and confirms they are a registered business in good standing. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT vetting or approving the information provided by the Issuer or the Issuer itself. Contact information is provided for Investors to make inquiries and requests to DealMaker Securities LLC regarding Regulation CF in general, or the status of such investor’s submitted documentation, specifically. DealMaker Securities LLC may direct Investors to specific sections of the Offering Circular to locate information or answers to their inquiry but does not opine or provide guidance on issuer related matters.

