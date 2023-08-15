NANOBIOTIX Announces Expiration of HSR Waiting Period Regarding the Agreement for Worldwide Co-Development and Commercialization of Potential First-in-Class Radioenhancer NBTXR3

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its previously announced (July 10, 2023) global licensing, co-development, and commercialization agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (“Janssen”), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, for the investigational, potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3.

With the expiration of the HSR waiting period, the transaction has become effective, and as such, Nanobiotix is eligible to receive payment of the $30 million upfront cash licensing fee.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The Company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, and Germany. Nanobiotix has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 20 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The Company’s resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate–NBTXR3—which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "additional", "aim", "continue", "could", "drive", "enable", "expect", "further", "look forward", "may", "ongoing", "potential", "promise", "realize", "subject to", "success-based", "up to", "will", and "would" or the negative of these and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, which are based on the management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management, include statements about the overall development of NBTXR3, including the timing and progress of clinical trials; the development of NBTXR3 pursuant to the license agreement with Janssen (the "Agreement") and the potential payments for which Nanobiotix is eligible under the Agreement; the potential for, and possible size of, the proposed equity investment by JJDC; and the financial position of Nanobiotix.

