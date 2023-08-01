Neurocritical AI solution to be deployed into A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Blackford and Qure.ai partner to deliver AI-powered neurocritical solution for brain CT analysis to highlight critical findings that require immediate clinical attention.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blackford, the pioneering strategic AI platform and solutions provider, has partnered with Qure.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for radiology, to deploy the neurocritical AI solution, qER, at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (MKUH).

“Blackford is committed to delivering AI solutions that broaden clinical and operational AI usage and drive additional value for healthcare organisations and their patients,” said Blackford CEO Ben Panter. “Our model of partnering with best-of-breed AI providers like Qure.ai to tailor solutions via our tried-and-tested platform makes it easier and more efficient for healthcare providers like MKUH to evaluate and deploy AI and generate immediate and ongoing value.”

MKUH will use Qure’s qER for automating the detection of critical and life-threatening abnormalities in head CT scans, including intracranial haemorrhages (ICH) caused by trauma, accidents or strokes. It is an FDA cleared and EU MDR Class IIb certified solution, and will be used for all non-contrast CT scans at the Trust. The solution aids in triaging critical cases, within three minutes, in the emergency department, especially during out-of-hour shifts when a larger team may not be available.

“This is a great step forward for frontline A&E patient care and we are delighted to partner with Blackford to bring qER to Milton Keynes University Hospital,” said Darren Stephens, Senior Vice President & Commercial Head UK and Europe of Qure.ai. “Our AI solution will help improve patient outcomes by providing timely and accurate detection of critical abnormalities, enabling clinicians to make informed decisions and take appropriate actions.”

The partnership between Blackford and Qure.ai is part of an ongoing effort to leverage AI technology to enhance clinical decision-making. MKUH procured the Blackford Platform to underpin its AI strategy and make evaluation, adoption, monitoring, and support of AI more efficient. qER by Qure.ai is one of the first AI solutions to be successfully evaluated and deployed via the Blackford Platform at MKUH. By automating the detection of critical abnormalities in head CT scans, qER can help clinicians save time and focus on providing the best possible care for patients.

“Our collaboration with Blackford and Qure.ai empowers our Emergency Department with AI to swiftly identify critical head CTs scans, enabling us to prioritise and provide timely care to those who require it most. By harnessing the power of AI, we can improve clinical workflow efficiency therefore ensuring that we deliver the safest and most effective care for all of our patients.” said Andrew Scott, PACS Manager / Imaging IT Systems Lead Imaging Department of Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes. Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Qure.ai

Qure.ai is a health tech company that uses deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients around the world in medical imaging & care coordination. Our technology fulfils a pertinent, unmet need in the radiology industry. With the aid of tools like those developed by Qure.ai, which work via a sophisticated set of algorithms that can instantly evaluate scans to prioritize actionable patient cases quickly, radiologists can focus their time and advanced skill sets on the most pressing diagnoses.

