New Research by Ivanti Reveals a Quarter of IT Professionals are Considering Quitting Their Job in the Next Six Months

This exodus of IT workers has the potential to cost US employers more than 145 billion dollars, additionally the report finds that IT professionals are 1.4 times more likely to “quiet quit” than other knowledge workers

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, today announced the results of its Defending IT Talent Report as part of the Everywhere Work Series. The report reveals that a quarter of IT professionals are seriously contemplating leaving their current jobs within the next six months, potentially costing US companies upwards of 145 billion dollars. These statistics highlight the pressing need for organizations to relieve the burden experienced by IT professionals due to the shift to hybrid and remote work.





According to the research, IT professionals are 1.4 times more likely to disengage and “quiet quit” their jobs compared to other knowledge workers. Furthermore, a mere 8% of organizations are prioritizing automation for repetitive tasks in 2023, despite its potential to alleviate the workload pressures faced by IT teams.

The Defending IT Talent Report reveals several key challenges faced by IT professionals and security experts:

– 73% increase in workloads due to hybrid or remote working, leading to 1 in 4 reporting burnout.



– 23% cite loss of connection to colleagues compared to just 17% of office workers.



– 2.5 times more likely to work longer hours when working remotely.



– Among the quarter considering quitting their jobs, 31% report their mental health is suffering.

Despite these challenges, the vast majority of IT professionals (84%) want to continue to work remotely at least some of the time.

“IT teams are the driving force making Everywhere Work a reality for organizations, yet they are grappling with a heavy workload,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO at Ivanti. “In fact, organizations continue to struggle to retain IT talent (a decadeslong problem) – and it is costing them productivity gains and affecting their bottom line. Companies must embrace automation to alleviate IT workloads, ultimately fostering a destination environment that retains premier IT professionals and cultivates a competitive advantage. We’ve spent years digitally transforming all corners of the business, now is the time to transform the IT environments and help the people that make all of the transformation possible.”

The report emphasizes that IT talent disengagement, quiet quitting, and turnover are not a result of remote work itself but stem from the lack of resources, tools, and support available to these employees. It outlines six actionable steps businesses can take to enable Everywhere Work for IT and security professionals:

– Diagnose IT work-life pressure points: Use internal surveys and one-on-ones to get a pulse on mindsets at work. From there, take note of the specific pressure points brought on by hybrid and remote work.



– Inventory tech-specific experiences: IT talent report higher rates of dissatisfaction with the tools they use when working offsite (nearly 1 in 4 say this). By tracking digital employee experience (DEX), the insights can help pinpoint areas that need attention/investment.



– Prioritize automation for IT workflows: To free up IT talent for more valuable projects, invest in technology that handles repetitive tasks automatically and apply workflow automation to both employee-facing activities as well as back-office workflows.



– Adopt proactive solutions: To minimize help desk tickets, deploy so-called “self-healing” systems that use a combination of AI, machine learning and remote monitoring to resolve workplace technology slowdowns before an employee is even aware of the problem.



– Give employees choices about how they work: Offer IT talent the chance to define the work style that suits their individual circumstances, and in doing so, boost IT recruitment and retention.



– Foster in-person connection for IT teams: Face-to-face meetings present an opportunity to build trust and camaraderie. It’s easier to have a connection with someone on the other side of the screen if the team just spent the day having lunch and hanging out together.

To learn more about the results of Ivanti’s Defending IT Talent report, please visit here.

Methodology

To gain a better understanding of the impact of Everywhere Work on IT talent, Ivanti surveyed 1,800 IT professionals and C-level executives across the globe. The goal was to get a pulse on the quality of their work lives, the impact of flexible and hybrid work arrangements on workload, and what organizations can do to support and retain high-value IT talent.

In total, the Everywhere Work Report series surveyed 8,400 executive leaders, IT professionals and office workers in Q1-2023 to understand the attitudes, expectations and challenges facing organizations and their employees in an Everywhere Work environment. Insights collected here are based on responses from a subset of that study: IT professionals and executive leaders. Our goal: to map out the steps organizations must take to activate the “future of work” vision.

About Ivanti

Ivanti elevates and secures Everywhere Work so that people and organizations can thrive. We make technology work for people, not the other way around. Today’s employees use a wide range of corporate and personal devices to access IT applications and data over multiple networks to stay productive, wherever and however they work. Ivanti is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organization. Over 40,000 customers, including 88 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to help them deliver an excellent digital employee experience and improve IT and security team productivity and efficiency. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Carrie Laudie



Ivanti



Associate Director, Public Relations



+1 650-963-6011



[email protected]