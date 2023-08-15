Oldest OB-GYN Clinic in Faulkner County Switches to eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR for an AI-Powered Solution to Streamline Operations

Conway OB-GYN Clinic, P.A. to increase efficiencies and interoperability with eClinicalWorks and healow advanced technologies

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Conway OB-GYN Clinic, P.A., a technology-driven obstetrics and gynecology practice, has switched to the multi-dimensional eClinicalWorks EHR for a unified cloud-based solution. Conway OB-GYN serves close to 1,000 residents weekly from Faulkner County, AR., offering crucial and accessible services, including family planning, hormonal treatment, minor procedures, and surgeries to meet a variety of patient needs.





Conway OB-GYN Clinic will leverage Scribe, an AI-powered tool built on a natural language platform (NLP) that uses voice dictation software to document clinical observations in real-time to help physicians save valuable time and costs. Paired with PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine, Conway OB-GYN staff can now update medical records quickly and access a wide range of patient data at the point of care. Accessing this data helps practices make informed and timely decisions for patients that take into account their full medical history.

“We were in search of a solution that improved our patient offerings while consolidating the workflows of our providers, physicians, nurse practitioners, and administrative staff,” said Robin Fagala, practice manager of Conway OB-GYN Clinic. “eClinicalWorks provides us with an array of health IT solutions like PRISMA and Scribe, up-to-date staff training, and reporting efficiencies all while meeting our financial needs. We can gather records seamlessly from local hospitals using different EHR systems, including Allegheny General Hospital — which uses Epic — and St. Clair Health — which uses Veradigm.”

Other key benefits of the eClinicalWorks EHR that Conway OB-GYN now has access to include:

healow Mom: The healow Mom app lets moms-to-be know what to expect throughout their pregnancy. They can make and track appointments, monitor blood pressure, and even prepare for labor and birth announcements.

healow Suite of health IT solutions: A comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform providing patient engagement solutions, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions.

“Conway OB-GYN Clinic provides a vast range of important medical services to the Faulkner County community,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Our goal is to better equip providers with affordable solutions that promote interoperability, improve processes, and enhance the patient experience. With the eClinicalWorks multidimensional, cloud-based EHR, Conway OB-GYN can leverage leading health IT solutions that promote value-based care while meeting their current internal and external needs.”

About Conway OB-GYN Clinic, P.A.



Our goal at Conway OB-GYN is to offer our patients quality medical care in a safe and comfortable setting. We have five physicians and four APRN’s on staff to accommodate all patient preferences. Our practice was the first OB-GYN office established in Conway and continues to provide excellent care for each patient. For more information, visit Conway OB-GYN Clinic’s website at www.conwayobgyn.com.

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow



healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



[email protected]