Owens Corning Appoints Nicolas Del Monaco President, Insulation

TOLEDO, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that Nicolas Del Monaco has been appointed President of the company’s global Insulation business effective September 15, 2023.

Mr. Del Monaco will succeed Todd Fister, who is transitioning to the role of Chief Financial Officer, as announced yesterday. Mr. Del Monaco will report directly to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

“With more than two decades of experience at OC – across multiple businesses, functions, and regions, Nico is a seasoned operational leader with a proven track record of delivering results, advancing strategies, and leading high-performing teams in diverse and dynamic markets,” Mr. Chambers said. “Nico’s knowledge of our company, businesses, and global markets positions him well to lead the Insulation business and expand his impact as part of the executive leadership team.”

Mr. Del Monaco joined Owens Corning in 2000 and currently serves as senior vice president and managing director of the company’s European operations, leading a team of 4,400 employees spanning both the Insulation and Composites businesses. Immediately prior to that, he served as vice president of non-wovens and glass reinforcements Europe. During his tenure with the company, he has also held a variety of finance, operations, and general management roles.

Mr. Del Monaco and his family will be relocating to the Toledo area from France.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

