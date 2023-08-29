Parvis Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2023) – Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) (“Parvis” or “the Company”), a technology-driven real estate company, announces that Kia Besharat has resigned as a director of the Company effective August 28, 2023, and the board has accepted his resignation. Mr. Besharat will pursue other opportunities.

As per the Notice of Annual General Meeting of July 26, 2023, Kia Besharat was not nominated for reelection to the board of directors for the ensuing year at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on August 31, 2023.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis Fintech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parvis, is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian Provinces. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of Parvis contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Parvis’ actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. This news release is not intended for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States.

