Polestar Selects Mobileye to Bring Autonomous Technology to Polestar 4

HONG KONG & JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polestar and Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY and PSNY) are to collaborate to bring autonomous technology to Polestar 4 with potential for other vehicles, using the Mobileye Chauffeur™ AV platform that will be manufactured and integrated by ECARX.

The intended collaboration reflects Polestar’s mission to not only deliver world-class design and sustainability in its cars, but cutting-edge innovation as well. Mobileye Chauffeur will add an extra layer of on-demand convenience to Polestar’s performance electric vehicles that are primarily designed for driver engagement and exciting dynamics.

Polestar 4, which goes on sale in China today and globally in 2024, lays the foundation for this technology by featuring a Mobileye SuperVision™-based advanced driver assistance system from the start.

At launch, Chauffeur will offer hands-off and eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways, as well as eyes-on automated driving for other environments, in identified operational design domains.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We are very keen to push innovation in our performance electric vehicles together with Mobileye. We know that driving yourself is not always fun and exciting – this technology means our customers could enable autonomous driving when they want, making all future journeys enjoyable.”

Both SuperVision and Chauffeur feature Mobileye’s EyeQ™ systems-on-chip, RSS™-based driving policy, 360-degree surround camera system, and REM™-powered Mobileye Roadbook™ map. Chauffeur upgrades SuperVision with the newest EyeQ6 system-on-chip along with next-generation active radar and lidar sensors, providing the additional sensing layer needed for eyes-off autonomous operation – demonstrating how existing eyes-on systems build a bridge to fully autonomous driving.

“We congratulate Polestar on innovating in consumer vehicles through this program and are proud of our continuing work with the Geely Group in adopting our technology portfolio,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. “Mobileye Chauffeur will offer consumers a safer, accessible way to enjoy autonomous vehicles as the next revolution in personal transportation. It’s the pinnacle of two decades of our experience applying AI in more than 150 million vehicles worldwide.”

More details about the integration will be released closer to production launch.

