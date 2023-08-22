Pricefx Announces Accelerate 2023 Agenda and Keynote Speaker

Company earns back-to-back wins for Best Price Optimization Solution

MUNICH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it will hold its flagship pricing leadership and customer summit in Munich on Sept. 14 and 15. Accelerate 2023 is a two-day, executive-level pricing event where the pricing elite meet to network, gain insights and collaborate on industry pricing challenges and solutions.





Pricefx customers, prospects, and partners will gather together to better understand, collaborate and initiate better pricing for organizations and industries worldwide. Accelerate 2023 offers a unique program of pricing best practices, speed-to-market implementation strategies, wide-ranging industry insights, remarkable success stories and much more. The event will consist of accelerator breakout sessions, industry breakout sessions, and presentations from leading pricing experts, as well as networking and social events.

The agenda includes a keynote from Paul Roetzer, author, founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, and talks from pricing leaders in industries such as discrete and process manufacturing, distribution, and retail. These experts from several globally recognized brands will present on topics such as AI, pricing in dynamic markets, pricing platform transformation, adapting to new business models, and successfully managing rebates.

“Market volatility due to inflation, rising interest rates, and labor challenges has had a tremendous effect on pricing around the world and in all facets of the supply chain,” said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at Pricefx. “In response, businesses are adopting new strategies and technologies to make pricing decisions that align with their key objectives. Bringing together this community of pricing experts, Accelerate 2023 will foster dialogue and an exchange of insights to improve pricing excellence in a challenging climate.”

Held at the INFINITY Hotel, Accelerate 2023 is sponsored by several Pricefx partners. SAP and Lavendel Consulting are gold sponsors. Bloomkeys, Cognitus and Pearson Ham Group are silver sponsors. Converteo, Enable, LoveIT and PriceMind are bronze sponsors.

The event follows Pricefx being honored with several awards that recognize its innovative use of AI in pricing software. The company won “Best Price Optimization Solution” for the second consecutive year from the Martech Breakthrough Awards and received the Silver Stevie® in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® for Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution. Pricefx is also a finalist for the 2023 SaaS Awards in “Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics” and “Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing.” Winners will be announced in September. The company was also included in Forrester’s “Pricing Optimization Solution Landscape, Q3 2023” report, which provides an overview of the top pricing software vendors.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry’s fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

