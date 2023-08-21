Relyance AI Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in Privacy

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relyance AI, an AI-powered data protection and governance platform focused on building trust, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor™ in Privacy by leading analyst firm Gartner®.





Every year, Gartner identifies and recognizes organizations in its series of Cool Vendor reports that highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services. In the 2023 Cool Vendors in Privacy report, Gartner spotlights Relyance AI as one of five privacy vendors with solutions that support maturing privacy programs in detail, covering privacy as code and protection of data-in-use.

According to Gartner, “Relyance AI takes a comprehensive approach by integrating with data repositories, third-party vendor APIs as well as code repositories, infrastructure, and contract management tools to create the most complete view of data an organization processes. The AI-powered platform automatically inventories data assets and maps data flows, which is critical for an organization to achieve privacy compliance. Much of this is done without access to the underlying personal data and with a code-first approach pioneered by Relyance AI.”

“The Relyance AI platform offers one of the most innovative and comprehensive solutions enabling an organization to build a strong privacy program, continuously monitored and maintained, to comply with changing requirements across jurisdictions,” said Leila Golchehreh, Relyance AI Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Our solution was built from the start with the privacy professional at the helm, automating work required to achieve compliance, and embedding in the technology stack. As your Privacy Assistant, we provide AI-powered insights for ongoing risk management and improvements to create a trusted, world-class privacy program.”

Abhi Sharma, Relyance AI Co-CEO and Co-Founder, added, “The differentiator, and key advantage for organizations, is the AI-powered approach we’ve taken to building a data privacy management platform that embeds data protection at the source code level and through runtime/infrastructure, APIs, and data stores. Our industry-leading approach, coupled with our deep expertise in the legal, privacy, and AI industry, is at the heart of our unique and innovative privacy as code, shift-left philosophy.”

Relyance AI: The next-generation AI data protection and governance platform

Relyance AI’s novel code-first approach to classification, privacy-by-design (PbD) and data governance applies semantic analysis, a technique commonly found in compilers, to track personal or sensitive information while integrating seamlessly with a company’s existing software development and security workflows. The company’s innovative scanning techniques analyze code to create a semantic representation that provides a clear, complete, and up-to-date view into how an organization’s internal and external systems process personal and sensitive information. This information is then correlated with runtime monitoring metadata, data at rest scans and compared against constraints from contracts and policies leveraging the latest advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Public and private organizations including New Relic, Fivetran, Notion, Samsara, Lively, and many others have built their global privacy programs using the Relyance AI platform because of its deeply technical, automation-rich, and ML-driven approach.

