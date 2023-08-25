Revlon Announces Key Executive Hires Amidst Business Transformation

Names Seasoned Retail and Consumer Products Executives Ted McCormick as Chief Financial Officer, Geralyn Breig as President, North America, and Will Cornock as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revlon Group Holdings LLC (“Revlon” or the “Company”) today announced a series of strategic executive hires as it progresses with the transformation of its business. The new appointments include:

Ted McCormick, Chief Financial Officer: Mr. McCormick has over 25 years of experience in finance roles at public and PE-backed consumer brand companies, including as CFO of Real Truck, The Bountiful Company and Roland Foods, as well as senior finance roles at Unilever (NYSE: UL).

Geralyn Breig, President, North America: Ms. Breig brings three decades of experience in marketing, brand building and business model transformation, having led North America operations for consumer products and premium retail companies including Clarks Americas and Avon Products, Inc.

Will Cornock, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer: Mr. Cornock possesses nearly 20 years of corporate transformation, strategy and innovation experience primarily in the consumer products industry – most recently as a Partner at the Boston Consulting Group.

These appointments are effective September 5, 2023. Mr. McCormick, Ms. Breig and Mr. Cornock will report directly to Interim Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth (Liz) Smith.

Liz Smith said: “I am thrilled to welcome Ted, Geralyn and Will to fill these critical roles within our leadership team as we move decisively to execute on our business transformation. These executives will bring decades of relevant experience to their roles at Revlon, and attracting these seasoned leaders is a testament to the significant opportunities that lie ahead for the business following our emergence from the financial restructuring this past May. With the support of our new Board, we will continue to work with our retailer, supplier and distribution partners to reignite the momentum of our iconic brands. We remain intently focused on driving Revlon’s next phase of growth.”

Ted McCormick Biography

Since 2021, Mr. McCormick has been the CFO of Real Truck, a manufacturer of accessories for trucks and jeeps. He was previously the CFO of The Bountiful Company, a $2.2 billion nutritional supplement company that was sold by KKR to Nestle. While at The Bountiful Company, Mr. McCormick focused on building financial and analytical capabilities, driving rigorous processes and strengthening the company’s culture. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly two decades at Unilever, where he held roles of increasing seniority, including CFO of several of the company’s business units, including The Pepsi Lipton Partnership (a JV between Pepsi and Unilever) and CFO of Ben & Jerry’s.

Mr. McCormick received his B.A. in History and Political Science from the University of Vermont and his MBA from Columbia University.

Geralyn Breig Biography

Ms. Breig possesses extensive expertise in marketing, brand building, e-commerce, revenue and profit generation, transformation, talent development and succession planning and strategic planning. She was most recently CEO of AnytownUSA.com, the first e-commerce marketplace exclusively selling FTC compliant Made in USA products. Prior to that, she was President of Clarks Americas, a division of C. J. Clark Ltd. where she led a $1 billion premium footwear division responsible for operations in North and South America, as well as President, North America of Avon Products, Inc. (formerly NYSE: AVP). At Avon, Ms. Breig oversaw the company’s $2.3 billion North American operation with over 4,500 employees. Prior to Avon, Ms. Breig was President of Godiva Chocolatier International, where she was responsible for profit and loss as well as for redesigning the Godiva store layout and business model. Since 2018, Ms. Breig has served on the board of directors for Hanes Brands, Inc. (NYSE: HBI) where she currently is on the Audit and Governance and Nominating Committees. Previously, she served on the boards of 1800flowers.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) and Welch Foods, Inc.

Ms. Breig holds a B.S. in Economics with a Major in Marketing from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Will Cornock Biography

Mr. Cornock is a former Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a core member of the consumer goods, corporate finance and strategy, and marketing, sales and pricing practices. In that role, he worked with consumer-facing companies on growth and innovation strategy and enablement, M&A and transformation initiatives. Previously, Mr. Cornock worked in strategy and business development for the 3M Company and was a Certified Public Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Cornock holds a B.B.A. from The College of William and Mary and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About Revlon Group Holdings LLC

Revlon Group Holdings LLC (“Revlon”) has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

