Ryan Promotes Michael Falleroni and Matt Lowell to Leadership Role of Principal in Credits and Incentives Practice

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, recently announced the promotions of Michael Falleroni and Matt Lowell to the leadership role of principal in Ryan’s Credits and Incentives (C&I) practice. As principals, they will be responsible for further developing and growing the Firm’s C&I team and providing strategic guidance to clients on a variety of tax credit and business incentive programs and opportunities.





“I am proud of Mike and Matt for reaching such a significant milestone in their careers,” said Damon Chronis, Ryan President of U.S. Operations. “They are true examples of our value Pursue Excellence. I continue to be inspired by the stellar talent we have at Ryan, and we are honored to welcome them to this important leadership level.”

After five years in the management consulting industry, Michael Falleroni joined Ryan as a consultant ten years ago. He is an expert in unique credits and incentives offerings such as fleet replacement grants and has served clients in nearly 40 states through multistate discretionary incentives, statutory credits, and incentive compliance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Washington & Jefferson College and is based in Ryan’s Pittsburgh office.

Based in Ryan’s Orlando office, Matt Lowell joined Ryan as a manager nine years ago and has grown a meaningful and diversified book of business as an expert in data center and restaurant incentives. He puts excellent client service at the forefront and has generated significant results for his clients with discretionary incentives as well as various disaster and other statutory credits. Matt holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business.

