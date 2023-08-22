SADA Named as a Niche Player in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

SADA has a track record of excellence in supporting customers’ cloud transformation journeys

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, announces it has been named a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services (PCITS). SADA is recognized in the Magic Quadrant for PCITS for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In 2022, SADA was recognized with an Honorable Mention in the Report. Click here to download the 2023 report .

SADA has a “customer for life” operating model, ensuring end-to-end skills enablement, selling, and customer engagement at scale through a business value approach. SADA prioritizes a customer’s long-term business goals and recommends a roadmap to success after a full discovery and assessment. Customers achieve their implementations faster with SADA’s hands-on support, including strategy and execution, change management, and advisory services to realize cloud transformation.

Recently, the company launched a “Cloud Concierge” concept to further its commitment to its customers, providing high-touch experiences across the entire lifecycle.

“We are honored by this recognition, as for us, it reinforces our ‘customers for life’ approach to empowering organizations of every size and industry with next-generation cloud innovations. This acknowledgment reminds us of our huge responsibility to our customers, the ROI we must help them prove, and the impact they make when harnessing the immense power of Google Cloud,” said Tony Safoian, President & CEO of SADA.

SADA believes Cloud is not a singular destination and has designed service offerings to mimic the lifecycle of a customer’s cloud journey. Practice areas and solution offerings include infrastructure modernization, data management, application modernization, data analytics, artificial intelligence, security, and productivity and collaboration.

Customers who select SADA receive a partner with the broadest and deepest knowledge in the Google Cloud ecosystem and increasingly in the surrounding ISV ecosystem that builds and deploys on Google Cloud and the Google Cloud Marketplace.

SADA has a wide range of technical expertise, with 70% of SADA’s public cloud service staff holding certified public cloud hyperscaler certifications. SADA holds 10+ Google Cloud Specializations and employs eight Google Certified Fellows, a program that recognizes cloud architects and engineers that have demonstrated world-class aptitude and expertise in creating innovative and comprehensive solutions using Google Cloud.

“ How do I use a Gartner Magic Quadrant? ” section on Magic Quadrant Research Methodology states – “Use a Gartner Magic Quadrant as a first step to understanding the technology providers you might consider.” Further, “Keep in mind that focusing on the leaders’ quadrant isn’t always the best course of action. There are good reasons to consider market challengers. And a niche player may support your needs better than a market leader. It all depends on how the provider aligns with your business goals.”

Learn how SADA has delivered on excellence for customers, supporting cost savings, increased AI predictive power, stronger security postures, scaled businesses, improved employee engagement, and more:

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Craig Lowery, Tobi Bet, Allan Wilkins, Karl Rosander, Tom Sieber, 16 August 2023.

About SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA meets customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 6x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .