Semtech Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, announced plans to release the financial results of its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the close of the market on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The results will be released through Business Wire and posted at www.semtech.com.


Semtech will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, to discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. Participants can dial in to the call at 877-407-0312 (toll-free) or 201-389-0899 (toll/international). Confirmation #: 13736082. The event will also be webcast live at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/Semtechcorp20230907/en. The webcast link will be accessible under the Investor Events section of Semtech’s Investor website. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live call.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

