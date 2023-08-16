Award-winning Senior Care Authority franchise owner recognized for his commitment and involvement in the Alzheimer’s community.

Melville, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2023) – Senior Care Authority, the award-winning senior placement and eldercare consulting brand, is proud to announce their franchisee, Adam Flattau, was recognized as a 2023 Franchise Rock Star by franchise research firm Franchise Business Review. Flattau owns the NY Suffolk and Nassau counties (Long Island) in the State of New York.

Senior Care Authority Franchisee Recognized for Giving Back to His Community

Flattau was selected from over 36,000 franchisees representing more than 360 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Leadership at each franchise nominates its Franchise Rock Stars for one of eight categories. Categories included: Giving Back, Women-Owned, Millennial-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Family-Owned, Freshman, Top Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners. Flattau was nominated in the Giving Back category for his extensive involvement in the Alzheimer’s Association and various other senior-related community organizations.

“Adam serves as a beacon of compassion in the senior care industry, he shines as a testament to what it means to be truly dedicated,” remarked Frank Samson, Founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. “His unwavering commitment to his community, coupled with his boundless work ethic and caring nature, has not only earned him a well-deserved award but also serves as inspiration for us all. With every step he takes, Adam forges a path to a stronger, more compassionate franchise brand, which is really what makes this brand and franchise opportunity so meaningful.”

Flattau began his business with Senior Care Authority in 2018. “Thirty years of being successful in Corporate America was financially rewarding, but it lacked a sense of giving back or contributing to my community in a meaningful way,” Flattau explained. “Senior Care Authority walks the walk and talks the talk with compassion, honesty, transparency, and accessibility. Those were among the traits that first stood out to me. After a considerable amount of phone conversations and in-person meetings with franchisees and the corporate team, I was convinced that this franchise is committed to servicing its franchisees and growing the whole system. I was also attracted to the dual revenue model of placement income and consulting income. It allows me to better serve my clients and their families with individualized care plans.”

About Senior Care Authority:

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority is also the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

Senior Care Authority has 80 locations in 30 states and additional locations slated to open in 2023. To learn more about the Senior Care Authority franchise, visit https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/franchise.

About Franchise Business Review:

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies.

