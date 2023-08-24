SimBioSys Partners with CancerX to Accelerate Innovation in Cancer Care

The company joins the public-private partnership efforts to drive the development and equitable deployment of innovative solutions that can reduce the burden of cancer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SimBioSys, the TechBio company that combines the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), spatial biophysics, and data science to redefine precision medicine, transform patient care, and defeat cancer announces it will be one of the founding members of the CancerX initiative. Announced by the White House Cancer Moonshot, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and Moffitt Cancer Center.





CancerX uniquely blends DiMe’s expertise in convening cross-disciplinary groups to develop clinical-quality resources on a tech timeline with Moffitt’s top research and care experts working side-by-side to revolutionize cancer treatment, extend access to the highest-quality care, and save more lives. The initiative is open to all those working in the field who are committed to working collaboratively and share a vision of unleashing the power of innovation to design and create a future that’s free of the burden of cancer.

“As a trusted TechBio company focused on precision medicine solutions using AI and data science to solve the spatial biophysics challenges of tumor heterogeneity, I am proud of this impactful partnership with CancerX that serves to accelerate our scientific capabilities and enhance medical knowledge to serve patients. Our mission is to meaningfully and equitably empower clinicians and patients in the brave fight against cancer, mobilizing innovation with scientific integrity to tackle the real-world challenges facing the cancer community,” said Anu Antony, M.D., MPH, MBA, FACS, Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer at SimBioSys. “Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we’re honored to partner with SimBioSys to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX,” said Smit Patel, associate program director at DiMe. “Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey.”

Drawing inspiration from the effective approaches employed by established HHS InnovationX program accelerators like KidneyX and PandemicX, CancerX will build upon their previous models. By supporting startups in scaling their operations and emphasizing health equity, CancerX aims to announce their first demonstration project in April 2024.

Organizations and individuals who are interested in participating can visit cancerx.health for more information.

About SimBioSys:

SimBioSys is combining the power of AI, spatial biophysics, and data science to individualize cancer therapy and improve patient care. By seeing cancer more completely, the SimBioSys team aims to enable physicians to deliver optimal therapy, empower patients to make informed treatment decisions, and accelerate drug development through novel biomarker discoveries. To learn more, visit us at www.simbiosys.com.

