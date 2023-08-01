SmartStop Self Storage Announces Sponsorship of Flight for Hope

Round-the-World Solo Flight Will Raise Funds for Home Suite Hope to Help Single-Parent Families Overcome Homelessness

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), a self-managed and fully integrated self-storage company, announces its sponsorship of Flight for Hope, a remarkable initiative led by Callum Wallace, advisor at Engel & Völkers Oakville. Flight for Hope will take off on August 1 at noon EST from Burlington Executive Airport in Burlington, ON, Canada. Wallace will embark on a daring round-the-world journey in a small single-engine aircraft to raise awareness and generate substantial contributions for Home Suite Hope and other aligned charities worldwide.





The flight path of this extraordinary journey encompasses destinations including Quebec, Iqaluit, Greenland, Iceland, Scotland, Wales, England, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, and Christmas Island. The journey will culminate in Burlington, ON, Canada, on October 14, before the Home for Good Gala, scheduled for November 10.

Wallace will pilot a modified V35B Beechcraft Bonanza, equipped to fly up to 18 hours at a time. The customization includes additional fuel storage, making the aircraft and its cargo heavier than usual, resulting in an even narrower margin for error, particularly during ocean crossings. Wallace will become the fourth Canadian to take on this extraordinary challenge.

In expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Wallace said, “Home Suite Hope offers single-parent families the opportunity for a second chance and to get back on their feet — I’m incredibly grateful to be able to use my passion for flying to fundraise and give back to the community. The proceeds from this event will go towards purchasing multi-unit buildings to help more families.”

“We are proud to embark on this incredible ‘Flight for Hope’ alongside Callum and the inspiring organization, Home Suite Hope,” said H. Michael Schwartz, CEO of SmartStop. “This flight symbolizes our collective determination to help single-parent families overcome homelessness, empowering them with the tools and resources needed for financial independence and long-term stability, bringing hope, support, and lasting change to the individuals and communities we serve.”

Flight for Hope aims to raise awareness for the admirable work carried out by Home Suite Hope and other aligned charities worldwide. SmartStop Self Storage’s support as a plane sponsor will play a crucial role in advancing the organization’s mission to empower single-parent families and provide them with a chance at a better future.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 500 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of August 1, 2023, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 192 operating properties in 22 states and Canada, comprising approximately 135,000 units and 15.3 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 33 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 28,700 units and 3.0 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

About Home Suite Hope

Home Suite Hope is a non-profit organization that supports low-income, single-parent families across Halton. Its five programs unite a network of vital wraparound supports for families as they journey from poverty to stability, permanently changing lives for the better – breaking the cycle of generational poverty – one family at a time. Home Suite Hope’s programming is based on the successful replica of Toronto’s WoodGreen Community Services’ Homeward Bound model – a four-year, employment-based program with a two-year scholarship. It offers housing, wraparound support and opportunity for single parents to secure employment by earning a post-secondary education in programs highly employable for graduates through Sheridan College. Home Suite Hope is currently among 29 applicants across Canada participating in the CMHC (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) – led Housing Supply Challenge. homesuitehope.org

