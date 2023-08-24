Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC has announced the launch of Wellness Accelerated System, a customer reactivation program aimed at gym and spa owners.

Colonial Heights, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2023) – Sonfu Digital Solutions, an online marketing firm, is now offering an innovative and cost-effective way for business owners to re-engage inactive customers to drive repeat business and lower acquisition costs.

More details can be found at https://go.sonfudigital.com/vsl.

Sonfu Digital Solutions Announces Client Reactivation Service for Gyms & Spas

The Wellness Accelerated System leverages proven customer reactivation strategies to warm up cold leads and encourage them to purchase again from clients. Though the system can work for any business, it is specifically designed to cater to the needs of businesses in the wellness and fitness sectors, according to Sonfu Digital Solutions.

The company’s unique client acquisition system builds on the data that shows businesses are 60-70% more likely to succeed in selling to an existing customer than to a new one. For this reason, the Wellness Accelerated System works to identify the reason for customer disengagement in the first place and proposes ways businesses can rectify these frictions to increase conversions and customer satisfaction.

Using a series of carefully crafted messages delivered via SMS, social media, email, and phone calls, the agency helps clients restart conversations with previously active customers. Each reactivation campaign is designed to get new clients from existing leads in less than 90 days, generating a steady flow of high-value customers for the business.

Additional information can be found at https://www.sonfudigital.com/blog/b/bringing-the-dead-back-to-life-how-to-effectively-reactivate-customers.

“Reactivating customers who have been dormant for a while can lead to increased customer loyalty and higher lifetime value,” says Sonnie Donaby, founder and team lead at Sonfu Digital Solutions. “Besides, customer re-engagement is a cost-effective way to fill the gap left by lost customers without dealing with high acquisition costs.”

The effectiveness of the agency’s strategy is underpinned by its focus on personalization and customer segmentation. This means that clients can expect Sonfu Digital Solutions to craft a tailored reactivation campaign for each identified customer segment.

Mr. Donaby offers complimentary consultations for owners of gyms, spas, and other wellness and health businesses to discuss their current business goals and strategies and ways his client reactivation system can help them lower acquisition costs.

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://go.sonfudigital.com/vsl-2.

