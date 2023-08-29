Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez Receives Prestigious HITEC 100 Recognition for 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorenson, a leading global language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, is pleased to announce the inclusion of technology and telecommunications veteran and Sorenson Chief Executive Officer Jorge Rodriguez on the esteemed 2024 HITEC 100 list which honors the most influential and distinguished Hispanic professionals in technology.

Annually, HITEC recognizes the achievements and contributions of the top U.S.-based Hispanic technology executives with the goal of celebrating their impactful leadership and inspiring others looking to build careers in technology. HITEC’s vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom. Last year, Rodriguez was named Sorenson’s first Latino CEO.

“I continue to be inspired by the impact and achievements of these Latinx tech leaders,” said HITEC Board Member and Awards Committee Chair Alvaro Celis. “On behalf of the HITEC Board of Directors and the awards committee members, a most heartfelt congratulations to the HITEC 100 awardees. We look forward to celebrating you.”

Rodriguez, who is expanding Sorenson’s accessible and inclusive services to new communities and countries, has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, and Rodriguez served as president and CEO of multiple América Móvil companies, including Claro Enterprise Solutions and Telvista, Inc. He is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry and is committed to using technology to improve the lives of people around the world.

“I am honored to be named to the HITEC 100 list,” said Rodriguez. “I am committed to using technology to make a positive and sustainable impact in the world, and I am proud to be a part of HITEC’s mission.”

The 2024 HITEC 100 Award recipients include some of the world’s most respected Hispanic leaders from global Fortune 100 firms, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and leaders in diverse technology disciplines. Forty-nine percent of this year’s HITEC 100 Award recipients are Latinas, and recipients come from 19 unique countries from throughout Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Recipients are leaders from 63 different companies and 36 percent are being recognized with the HITEC 100 Award for the first time.

“I am so proud to see the accomplishments of our Hispanic Technology Executives that are driving change and innovation in their organizations,” said HITEC Board Chair Rosa Ramos-Kwok. “The HITEC 100 recipients are ‘el orgullo’ [the pride] of our community.”

Rodriguez holds an M.S. degree in technology from Columbia University, earned an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology, is a graduate of Kenan-Flagler’s (UNC Chapel Hill) Masters Advanced Management Program, and received his B.A. in biology-molecular biology from Colgate University. Mr. Rodriguez serves on external boards, including the Board of Overseers for Columbia University SPS.

HITEC, a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives, stands devoted to cultivating exceptional careers in the tech industry. With a vision to accelerate the influence and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, HITEC strives for lasting equity, creating opportunities from the classroom to the boardroom.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com .

About HITEC

HITEC is a leading global executive leadership organization, comprising senior business and technology executives, committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within the technology sector. Through its various initiatives and the annual HITEC 100 recognition, the organization strives to empower Hispanic technology leaders, creating a more equitable and inclusive tech industry. For more information, please contact HITEC Programs Director Cristin Aguilera, at [email protected].