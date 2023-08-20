Hodgson Law Offices (866-756-5661), a family law and divorce firm in Spokane, WA, has announced that it has a new service to support clients facing intricate divorce procedures.

Spokane, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – August 20, 2023) – For over two decades, Hodgson Law Offices has sought to solidify its reputation as a trusted and compassionate legal partner. As such, the new service represents their dedication to helping clients navigate the often emotionally charged and complex terrain of divorce proceedings. With their new legal assistance services for complex divorce procedures, Hodgson Law Offices wants to offer clients the empathetic care and personalized attention that is required for such proceedings.

Spokane Hodgson Law Offices Announces Complex Divorce Procedures Assistance

According to the American Psychological Association, divorces and separations continue to rise, now impacting roughly 50% of all marriages in America. Hodgson Law Offices have likewise observed that the complexities of divorce proceedings are also increasing. According to Forbes, the average divorce now takes a year to resolve, and more in cases where there are children, assets, debts, and continued spousal disagreements. Therefore, the firm’s new service is intended to support clients with all parts of the legal process – for as long as it takes – including property division, child custody, and the division of assets.

The mission of Hodgson Law Offices is to guide clients through the complexities of divorce with compassion, diligence, and strategic expertise. The firm knows the emotional toll that divorce can take on individuals and families; as such, the goal behind its personalized service is to provide unwavering support while offering the best possible legal representation.

Alongside the launch of their complex divorce proceedings representation services, Hodgson Law Offices has also announced a new series of seminars, workshops, and informational sessions that they hope can empower individuals with knowledge about their legal rights and options. By fostering an environment of open dialogue, the firm seeks to alleviate the anxiety and confusion often associated with divorce proceedings and other family law disputes.

Hodgson Law Offices hopes that their new services will not only help clients navigate the legal aspects of a divorce but also minimize the emotional strain that often accompanies such situations. Their legal representation services for individuals facing a complex divorce also encompass alternative dispute resolution methods that seek to facilitate amicable solutions, reduce conflict, and expedite the divorce process in a dignified manner.

Hodgson Law Offices says their new service represents the firm’s holistic approach, which prioritizes open communication, meticulous research, and a clear understanding of the legal landscape.

Mark D. Hodgson, the Founder and Head Solicitor at Hodgson Law Offices, said, “As Hodgson Law Offices continues to make a significant impact in the realm of family law and divorce, their presence within the Spokane community remains a source of reassurance for individuals grappling with complex legal situations. Through their unwavering dedication to integrity, empathy, and expertise, Hodgson Law Offices stands as a steadfast advocate for those seeking guidance and resolution during times of emotional upheaval.”

