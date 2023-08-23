Standard AI Brings New Innovative Retail Experiences to Life with Google Cloud Vertex AI

Standard AI will leverage Google Cloud’s AI tools to transform retail operations, elevate the in-store experience, manage labor and inflation challenges, and attract new shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard AI today announced it will transform the retail shopping experience leveraging Google Cloud’s powerful suite of AI tools. With these tools, Standard AI will bring greater speed and flexibility to its portfolio of AI-powered checkout and point-of-sale (PoS) products – from self-checkout to AI-assisted checkout – and bring new products to market that help retailers meet ever-changing shopper demands.





Retailers today are mired in increasing labor and inflation challenges. Many are unable to evolve to meet new customer demands or grow brick-and-mortar stores as they strive to maintain the highest levels of customer service. These retailers have embraced self-checkout and other AI-powered solutions as a way to manage labor and inflation woes, understand and manage loss, optimize out-of-stock and inventory challenges, and reach new shoppers with exciting new offerings and experiences.

Standard AI will integrate Google Cloud into its core checkout offerings and have access to Google Cloud’s Vertex AI suite of tools. Vertex AI’s machine learning and cutting edge generative AI capabilities can iterate and refine deep learning models quickly, and in turn, serve core operations faster and with enhanced accuracy. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Standard AI will bring even more powerful AI-powered features and experiences to its users, delivering retail solutions that will continue to define and redefine the customer checkout experience for years to come.

In addition to deploying Vertex AI, Standard AI will gain access to Google Cloud’s generative AI, point-of-sale capable (PoS) assisted, and large language model (LLM) capabilities. Standard AI plans to explore using these capabilities to support both its Vision OS^ platform – which includes AI-powered autonomous checkout – and new AI-powered Skip branded self-checkout solutions.

The world leader in retail AI, Standard AI has the most extensive offering in its class: Skip Self-Checkout and the Standard AI Vision OS^ autonomous checkout, insights, and analytics platform. Seamlessly integrating Standard AI’s autonomous checkout technology with data collected via computer vision, Vision OS^ enables retailers to optimize operations, personalize the shopping experience, strengthen security, and gain valuable insights to drive growth.

“We’re on the cusp of an AI-powered revolution in retail, driven by the need to manage labor and inflation challenges while meeting the needs of new tech-enabled shoppers,” said Jordan Fisher, CEO of Standard AI. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud, which will enable us to add additional speed and accuracy to our current portfolio and bring innovative new checkout solutions to market that will help retailers manage operations and attract new shoppers.”

Standard AI’s commitment to reshaping the retail landscape, combined with the specific tools provided by Google Cloud, sets the stage for a transformative and innovative future for the retail sector.

“AI has emerged as one of the biggest drivers of technological changes across the retail industry,” said Manvinder Singh, Director of Product Management, AI Ecosystem at Google. “By embedding Google Cloud’s generative AI technology into the heart of its business, Standard AI can make more informed decisions to optimize retail operations and ultimately enhance the shopping experience.”

