Summit Bank’s Chris Hemmings Appointed Board Chair for FOOD For Lane County

EUGENE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Bank is pleased to announce that Chris Hemmings, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as the Board Chair for FOOD For Lane County, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and building a healthier community. Hemmings, who has been integral to Summit Bank’s growth over the past few years, brings a wealth of experience to his new role as he takes on this significant responsibility.









Prior to his role as Chair of FOOD For Lane County’s Board of Directors, Hemmings served on the non-profit’s finance committee for five years. He has been an active board member for three years.

In his new capacity as the Board Chair for FOOD For Lane County, Hemmings will leverage his leadership skills to steer the organization toward continued success. His dedication to community welfare and proven financial management track record make him a natural fit for this role. Hemmings’ term as Board Chair will span from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

“I am truly honored to take on this role as the Board Chair for FOOD For Lane County,” said Hemmings. “I look forward to working closely with Carolyn Stein, our new Executive Director, the Board, staff and volunteers to further the organization’s mission of eradicating hunger and promoting better health in our community.”

Summit Bank applauds Chris Hemmings’ commitment to making a positive impact beyond the financial sector and congratulates him on his new leadership role at the second-largest food bank in Oregon. The bank remains confident that Hemmings’ dedication and strategic acumen will contribute significantly to the organization’s ongoing efforts to create a brighter future for the community.

