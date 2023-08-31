Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy Celebrate 17 MWs of Rooftop Community Solar Projects in Maryland

The projects will provide clean energy to local residents at reduced rates through the Maryland Community Solar Program

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s leading commercial solar and energy storage company, today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Rosedale, Maryland to celebrate the construction of six rooftop community solar projects across four industrial properties alongside LBA Logistics, a full-service real estate investment and management company, and Black Bear Energy, a commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. The initial project is scheduled to come online Q3 of this year, with the remaining five sites scheduled to commence in early to mid-2024.









Summit Ridge Energy is the market leader in Maryland’s commercial solar industry, with more than 75 megawatts (MW) of rooftop community solar projects across the state.

Totaling over 17 MW, the six new rooftop-hosted solar projects in Rosedale and Belcamp, Maryland are part of the Maryland Community Solar program, which provides low-cost renewable energy to local residents. Developed and owned by Summit Ridge Energy, these sites will generate over 25 million kWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of powering more than 2,000 homes. The projects are located on the rooftops of industrial assets owned and managed by LBA Logistics.

Attended by Senator Ben Brooks, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr, and representatives from Summit Ridge Energy, LBA and Black Bear Energy, the ribbon cutting ceremony in Rosedale, Maryland celebrated the companies’ investment in the Maryland economy and the energy savings the projects will provide for local residents.

After the ceremony, tenants who occupy and work in the LBA Logistics owned and managed buildings were invited to enroll in the Maryland Community Solar program, providing direct savings on their energy bills.

“We’re proud to expand our partnerships with LBA and Black Bear Energy to strengthen our community solar leadership in the great state of Maryland. These projects leverage unused roof space to drive local economic development and extend clean energy cost savings to families and businesses across the state,” said Brian Dunn, Chief Operating Officer at Summit Ridge Energy.

“LBA is excited to celebrate the commissioning of these six community solar projects in Maryland. Our partnership with Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear aligns with our goals of decarbonizing the built environment and delivering environmental solutions and benefits to the communities surrounding our real estate assets,” said Perry Schonfeld, Principal and Chief Operating Officer at LBA Logistics.

“Facilitating this collaboration between LBA and Summit Ridge Energy is a source of pride for Black Bear Energy. These projects bring tangible benefits to the community, offering affordable, clean electricity to local residents and businesses unable to install solar on their own rooftops,” remarked Drew Torbin, President and Founder at Black Bear Energy.

About Summit Ridge Energy

Launched in 2017, Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading commercial solar company. Through its strategic partnerships and project financing expertise, the company develops, acquires, owns and operates energy projects within the rapidly growing commercial solar and battery storage sectors.

In the past six years, Summit Ridge Energy has deployed over $1.6B USD into clean energy assets. With a development pipeline of more than 2 GW, Summit Ridge Energy will have more than 400 MW of PV online by the end of 2023, providing solar power to 50,000 homes and businesses. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About LBA

LBA is a full-service real estate investment and management company with a diverse portfolio of office and industrial properties. LBA’s industrial footprint spans the U.S. in major logistics markets throughout the country while their office portfolio is located in major Western U.S. markets.

About Black Bear Energy

Black Bear Energy, a Legence Company, is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past five years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 1,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit BlackBearEnergy.com. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

