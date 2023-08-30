SureWerx Appoints Steve Alden as its Chief Financial Officer

With deep experience in managing diverse and global businesses, Steve will support the company’s continued growth and expansion plans

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SureWerx, a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Alden as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today. In this role, Steve will be responsible for the financial management of the company in addition to driving strategic growth and operational excellence.





Steve succeeds outgoing CFO Kevin Karr, who will continue work in a part-time role as the Senior Advisor, Corporate Development at SureWerx.

With a proven track record of financial leadership, Steve brings to SureWerx significant experience in acquisition integration, system enhancements, and value creation across distribution, manufacturing, and services businesses. Most recently, Steve served as Vice President and CFO, Americas at Culligan International, where he led finance and accounting while rapidly and profitably expanding the business through organic growth initiatives and M&A. Prior to Culligan, Steve spent 7 years at AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR), where he held several leadership roles including VP, Investor Relations and CFO, Repair & Engineering. Steve began his career at KPMG and Bain & Company.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to the SureWerx team. His proven expertise in leading successful financial operations across high-stake business environments in both developed and emerging markets will be an asset to the company,” said Chris Baby, CEO at SureWerx. “Steve’s appointment to the SureWerx executive team reinforces our commitment to offer growth, innovation and increased value to our customers. His experience in driving strategic growth, executing mergers and acquisitions, and optimizing operations will further enhance the financial strength of the business,” he added.

“SureWerx has built an impressive global footprint and reputation as the leading provider of trusted and innovative safety and equipment solutions. I am thrilled to join this outstanding team and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory,” said Steve Alden.

Steve holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BBA in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). For more information about SureWerx, please visit http://surewerx.com.

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Vancouver, Canada, SureWerx is a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions. SureWerx markets its safety products under multiple brands including Jackson Safety®, Sellstrom®, Pioneer®, PeakWorks®, ADA Solutions®, Due North®, K1 Series®, Avenger, Nautilus®, MEGAComfort, NEOS®, and Oberon. SureWerx markets its tool solutions under the JET®, Strongarm®, AFF®, STARTECH® and ITC® brands.

SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its distributor network servicing diverse end markets including infrastructure and utilities, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and warehousing. For more information visit www.surewerx.com.

