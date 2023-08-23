Syncro Announces Partner Appreciation August 2023 Promotion

As a part of Syncro’s Partner Appreciation Month, Syncro is offering an exclusive promotion for both existing and new customers. The promotion offers a significant discount on Syncro’s two plans and is available until August 31, 2023 with a price lock-in for 12 months:

  • The Core Plan is available at $99/month paid annually or $109/month paid monthly (for new customers only).
  • The Team Plan, with new deluxe features is available at $149/month paid annually or $169/month paid monthly (for both new and existing customers).

For more information and to sign up for the promotion visit: here

Tags:

Related Stories

NetApp Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

APRINOIA Therapeutics Announces Mutual Termination of Business Combination Agreement with ROSS Acquisition Corp II

Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data for Novel Orexin Receptor 2 (OX2R) Agonist at World Sleep Congress

RIWI Releases Q2 Financials

Plurilock to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call

You may have missed

Syncro Announces Partner Appreciation August 2023 Promotion

NetApp Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

APRINOIA Therapeutics Announces Mutual Termination of Business Combination Agreement with ROSS Acquisition Corp II

Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data for Novel Orexin Receptor 2 (OX2R) Agonist at World Sleep Congress

error: Content is protected !!