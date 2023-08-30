Syniverse CISO Justin Dellaportas Honored as a Tampa Bay Business Journal 40 Under 40 Recipient

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Justin Dellaportas, Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO) at Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company,”®, has been named a 2023 Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) 40 Under 40 honoree.





TBBJ reviewed nearly 2,000 pages of submission materials before determining this year’s recipients. Dellaportas’ inclusion underscores his exceptional leadership and influence in cybersecurity.

During his brief tenure at Syniverse, Dellaportas has been the driving force behind significant enhancements to the company’s cybersecurity infrastructure. His comprehensive assessment and strategic vision have led to integrating next-generation technologies, adding 18 specialized team members, and shifting from a reactive to a proactive cybersecurity approach. This transformation aligns Syniverse more closely with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

“Justin’s technical mastery and innovative approach have redefined our cybersecurity standards,” said Sonia Sullivan, Chief Information Technology Officer at Syniverse. “His knack for identifying and preemptively addressing potential challenges showcases a leader who is always two steps ahead. The strides Syniverse has made under his guidance are not only about technological advancements but also about crafting a culture of excellence and resilience. With Justin at the helm, we’re more than secure — we’re setting industry standards.”

Dellaportas’ foundation in cybersecurity is rooted in his academic accomplishments, including a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a minor in business administration from the University of Central Florida, a GIAC Security Essentials Certification (GSEC) from the SANS Institute, and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

Beyond his professional trajectory, Dellaportas is deeply committed to civic responsibility. He has inspired students to pursue STEM fields, worked with Year Up — an initiative to ensure equitable access and create pathways for youths toward meaningful careers — and actively participates and fundraises for the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. Dellaportas’ vision for the future includes advancing the cybersecurity community, continuing his education, and mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

