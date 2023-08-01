Syxsense Recognized in Unified Endpoint Management Landscape, Q3 2023 Analyst Report

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM), has been recognized by Forrester Research in their report, “The Unified Endpoint Management Landscape, Q3,” published on July 17, 2023.





Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a comprehensive approach to endpoint management that enables organizations to manage and secure assets like mobile devices, PCs, operating systems, apps, and other IoT devices from a single management console.

“We are proud to be recognized by Forrester,” said Ashley Leonard, Syxsense CEO and Founder. “Our mission is to manage and secure every endpoint, no matter where it is, and make it seamless for enterprises to conduct business.”

Syxsense provides businesses with a unified platform that streamlines the management and enhances the security of their endpoint devices. From managing endpoints across the major operating systems (Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android) to identifying and remediating vulnerabilities, Syxsense empowers organizations to monitor, manage, and secure their endpoint devices from a single console. Ultimately, this helps businesses improve operational efficiency and the employee experience, reduce IT costs, and mitigate potential security risks.

Core Syxsense capabilities include:

Syxsense Cortex™, an automation and orchestration engine with an intuitive, visual designer interface that simplifies complex IT and security processes with its no-code drag-and-drop interface.

A Zero Trust Evaluation Engine that enforces compliance to Zero Trust policies with continuous asset-by-asset evaluation and authentication of user and device.

Vulnerability scanning and remediation, that includes an extensive library of pre-built countermeasures and a vulnerability database with more than 2,000 remediations.

Complete patch management, from scanning to deployment, to stay up-to-date on releases, prioritize critical patches, and target vulnerable devices with accurate detection and rapid deployment.

Customizable Dashboards that allow teams to customize and share discoveries and actionable insights with key stakeholders with interactive visualizations of vital IT management metrics.

Built-in reporting that makes proving compliance simple. Get near real-time reports on compliance to frameworks such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, ISO, SOX, etc.

“At Syxsense, we strive to make enterprise technology that just works accessible to everyone,” said Leonard. “The goal is not just improved management and improved security but also the tools employees need to do their job better and a better employee experience to enable greater productivity.”

For more on how Syxsense can support your UEM needs, visit www.syxsense.com.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

