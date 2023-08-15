The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc. and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. Forge Game-Changing Partnership to Revolutionize Precision Livestock Industry

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2023) – In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the precision livestock industry, The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc. (formerly AlphaPhenomics) and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. have announced an exclusive intellectual property agreement. This strategic collaboration, solidified with the issuance of Common A shares in HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., aims to revolutionize how the livestock sector leverages cutting-edge technology for enhanced management and productivity.

The recent intellectual property agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies, setting the stage for innovative advancements that will have far-reaching implications for livestock management practices. HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. gains the exclusive rights to commercialize the proprietary technologies developed by The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc., while The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc. secures a stake in HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., a testimony to their shared vision and commitment to transforming the industry.

This collaboration builds upon the momentum initiated by the earlier press release on July 12th, 2023, when HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. and The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc. first unveiled their strategic partnership. The joint endeavor aims to accelerate the commercialization of precision livestock technologies, merging the expertise of two industry leaders to drive impactful change.

“We are thrilled to take this monumental step with HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.,” expressed Dr Jack Behan, CEO of The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc. “This exclusive agreement showcases our dedication to driving innovation and reshaping the livestock industry. By joining forces, we are poised to unlock unparalleled potential, monetize and redefine the way livestock operations are managed and optimized.”

HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. CEO, Mr. Adam Morand shared their enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “The potential of this partnership is truly remarkable. Combining The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc.’s cutting-edge intellectual property with HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.’s expertise in precision livestock technologies will lead to groundbreaking solutions that address key challenges faced by the industry. Together, we will create an ecosystem that empowers livestock producers with data-driven insights for sustainable growth.”

The collaboration is set to pave the way for a new era of precision livestock management, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and remote sensing. Livestock producers across the globe can look forward to advanced solutions that enhance animal health, optimize resource utilization, and drive efficiency in operations.

To learn more about the strategic collaboration between The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc. and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc., please refer to the press release issued on July 12th, 2023, available on Bloomberg’s official website here.

For further details on The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc.’s transformative journey, visit their official website here. Explore HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.’s commitment to innovation and excellence by visiting their website here.

