Therma Bright Provides Update on Venowave’s Permanent CPT/HCPCS Code Application Process

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 22, 2023) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), developer and partner in a wide-range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, announced today that the Company has heard back from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on its application for the nine (9) unique permanent Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) / Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has asked the Company to secure approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through an updated 510K application that the Venowave device can be used successively by multiple patients along with additional changes. These updated changes to Therma Bright’s 510k application are required for securing the permanent Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes.

“We are pleased that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has provided us time to secure a permanent code for a specific designation through an updated 510K application through the FDA. Once that is complete, we will resubmit our application for the permanent CPT® and HCPCS codes to CMS,” shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. “In the meantime, the Company continues shipping Venowave devices to its U.S. distributor network and encourages each partner to continue using the nine (9) temporary CPT® and HCPCS codes for reimbursement, which are still viable and helping Medicaid and Medicare patients receive their much-needed reimbursements.”

The Company looks forward to providing more information as it becomes available on the unique permanent CPT® and HCPCS codes and on expanding its distribution partners across the U.S. for its Venowave device.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

