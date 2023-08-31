Tianyun International Holdings Limited Announced 2023 Interim Results

HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Tianyun International Holdings Limited (“Tianyun International”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (Stock code: 6836.HK) a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (“Review Period”).

During the Review Period, the overall business of the Group remained stable and healthy, and the Group continued to focus on creating value, improving risk management and control capabilities and enhancing operational efficiency, so as to boost the Group’s revenue and profitability, as well as to seize the opportunities brought by the gradual restoration of the market’s purchasing power. The Group has been committed to expanding its sales network, strengthening its R&D and adding innovative elements to its existing products, with an aim to introduce more diversified and healthier fruit products and specialty beverages to the market.

In the first half of 2023, the Group recorded steady progress in its sales performance and continuous improvement in its results achieving revenue of approximately RMB355.6 million and net profit of approximately RMB143 million, with gross profit margin improved to 28.1%. The overall financial condition remained solid. The Group also continued to comprehensively enhance its product mix, its own brand series and its operation capability, driving the sustainable development of the Company.

Leading high-quality development in the industry as a socially responsible enterprise

The Group is committed to upholding ESG principles for sustainable development in green products, talents, corporate governance, and green and low carbon development, and leading the industry towards quality development. Aligning with China’s “dual carbon” target, the Group has fulfilled our corporate social responsibility. During the period, Mr. Yang Ziyuan, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, was awarded one of Forbes China’s “2023 GBA ESG Entrepreneur 30”. We aim to achieve our ESG development goals by fully integrating ESG elements into our operations and business development and collaborating with our stakeholders.

Own Brand Winning Positive Reviews and Successful Launch of New Beverage Series

With the increasing awareness of public health, the market demand for sports beverages is on the rise. In light of this, the Group has successfully developed vitamin sports beverages with fruit granules and fruit enzyme sports beverages, offering consumers with high-quality sports drink products for nutritional supplementation and maintaining physical health. The Group successfully held the “New ‘Shiok Party’ Fresh Fruit Sports Beverage Series Launch Event and Beverage Tasting Activity in Greater China” in May this year. The event was supported by accomplished guests and renowned sports superstars. This is an important step for the Group to bring high-quality and healthy sports beverages to the Chinese sports beverage market.

The Group successfully launched a new series of “Shiok Party” fresh fruit sports beverage, which fully upgraded the “Shiok Party” products in terms of flavour, taste and packaging and has become the first sports beverage product in the market that contains fruit granules. Products are made based on the theory of modern nutriology and sports medicine, providing nutritional supplementation to consumers and keeping them healthy. It is believed that the product will lead a new trend in China’s fresh fruit sports beverage products, demonstrating the Group’s outstanding performance in technological innovation.

As a company that has continuously won the title of National High-Tech Enterprise, the Group is actively exploring new product lines, enriching product mix and enhancing the technological level of food production by comprehensively promoting product R&D and innovation. The Group aims to offer high-quality and diversified products to consumers in China and abroad, as well as to realize business growth. The Group’s series of own brand products have successfully gained a good reputation in the market, achieving impressive results. Meanwhile, in order to cope with the ever-changing market demand and cater for the needs of consumers, we continue to boost the brand image of the Group’s own brand, enhance its product quality, upgrade the packaging of products and introduce more fashion and leisure elements to the products, with an aim to provide consumers with more diversified and trendy packaged products, as well as de-seasonal products, while enriching our product lines. In addition, the Group seized the opportunity to cultivate and optimize marketing layout by strengthening its interaction with consumers through various promotional activities and exhibitions, as well as boosting the image of its own brand and product sales.

Capacity Expansion and Successfully Launched New Beverage Series

In order to cater for the increasing market demand, the Group has been actively planning the expansion of production capacity, of which the production base in Shandong has been continuously improving its production facilities and enhanced automation. The newly built No. 5 and No. 6 production workshops have gradually been put into operation, which will significantly enhance the production capacity of the Group. In addition, it is expected that the Group’s Yunnan production base in Mile Green Food Processing Park of Honghe Prefecture will start to be put into partial use by the end of 2023. It is expected that after Yunnan production base is completed and put into production, it can achieve synergies with Shandong production base to greatly enhance the production and sales of the Group’s tropical, subtropical and temperate processed fruit products and specialty beverages.

During the period, we have been, and are continuing to, research on and develop new processed fruit products and specialty beverages, in order to satisfy and suit the tastes and demands of different consumer groups, particularly the younger consumers. Various new products are in the preparatory stage of production and sales.

Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, “We believe that Tianyun International’s new ‘Shiok Party’ series of fresh fruit sports beverages will create a national sports drink brand with influencing power on the international level. It will bring to the market quality products with distinctive features and a brand image that embodies Chinese characteristics. This will enable more consumers to recognize, understand, and love ‘Shiok Party’ as a trendy national brand.”

“At the same time, we have been actively seeking strategic cooperation opportunities, anticipating collaborations with well-known brands, popular e-commerce platforms, online celebrities, and other channels and platforms. Through diversified marketing campaigns, we aim to jointly develop sales channels for our own brand products, increase brand awareness, create a high-potential online and offline sales network, and actively promote the culture of sports and healthy eating. These efforts will further broaden the Group’s sources of income, explore new market opportunities, and strengthen the overall competitiveness of the Group.”

“Looking forward, the Group will continue to invest in product research, development and innovation; capture the ever-changing market demand for specialty beverages; offer diversified and healthy specialty beverages and snacks for consumers, striving to become a leading international food and beverage enterprise so as to give back to society and consumers in return for their support to and trust in the Group.”

About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages and (ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands “Bingo Times”, “fruit zz” and “Tiantong Times” and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand “Shiok Party” and “Demon Fruit Season”.

The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, ISO9001, ISO45001, ISO14001, SMETA. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese “Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality” food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of consistent quality to domestic and international markets.

The Group was awarded China’s Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the “2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award” by the PRC government in 2017. The Group’s new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national “Certificate of Invention Patent” in 2018. In 2019 and 2022, the Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate for consecutive four years. In 2020, the Group was also recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, the Chairman and CEO of the Group was selected as one of the “2023 Top 30 ESG Entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area” by Forbes China.

For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com

