Todd Sondrini Named Head of Treasury Management for Western Alliance Bank

“We are pleased to welcome Todd and add his considerable skills and experience in treasury management to Western Alliance Bank,” said Tim Boothe, chief operating officer of Western Alliance Bank. “His global banking expertise, which includes building high-performance teams in treasury management and more, will help the Bank continue to deliver strong results for stakeholders, including our commercial clients across the economy.”

Most recently, Sondrini was senior vice president, executive director of treasury management at Fifth Third Bank, where he led TM lines of business including Commercial, Middle Market & Business Banking for multiple U.S. regions and Latin America. Prior to that, he held increasingly senior-level TM leader positions at Wells Fargo. He began his banking career with Citibank and, after graduating from their leadership training program, spent several years growing his TM expertise.

Sondrini, who is based in Phoenix and reports to Boothe, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Atlantic Union College and also earned his MBA in international business from University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“Western Alliance Bank remains a top bank for so many reasons, including outstanding management and a consistent focus on meeting the needs of customers with tailored products and highly attentive service,” said Sondrini. “I look forward to building a great team here and adding to the organization’s client-focused product and treasury management capabilities.”

