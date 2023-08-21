Top 12 Highlights Now Available for AM Best’s Webinar on Better Property Risk Assessment
OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viewers can now access the top highlights from AM Best’s webinar, titled, “Open the Door to Better Property Risk Assessment: Best Practices to Amplify Your Underwriting Workforce, Improve Profitability, and Delight Policyholders,” sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
In this video-based interactive presentation, viewers can learn how insurers are achieving profitable property underwriting through effective use of data, AI, and technology.
The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:
- Shared Data Has Its Advantages, Limits
- Rate Adequacy and Efficient Profitability Are Not the Same Thing
- Access to a Wider Range of Data Strengthens the Insurance Industry
- Insurers Follow Divergent Strategies in Underwriting Properties
- AI Is Becoming a Partner to Insurers and to Property Owners
- Access to More Data Comes at a Cost
- When You’ve Seen One Property Risk, You’ve Seen One Property Risk
- AI Can Help Better Shape, Improve the Policyholder Experience
- The Goal for Any Data Is to be Clean and Complete
- New Data and Underwriting Tools Are Longer-Term Solutions; Profitability is a Today Issue
- Don’t Ignore All the Parts of an Insurance Organization That May Benefit From the Same Data
- The Three Stages of Data Usage – Assess, Acquire and Scale
Panelists include:
- Mark Afable, principal, Afable Consulting, LLC;
- Gary Sanginario, associate vice president, insurance market education, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and;
- Rutger van der Wall, senior vice president, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
The complete video replay for this event is also available to view here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contacts
Lee McDonald
Group Vice President, Publication & News Services
+1 908 882 2102
[email protected]