Top 12 Highlights Now Available for AM Best’s Webinar on Better Property Risk Assessment

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viewers can now access the top highlights from AM Best’s webinar, titled, “Open the Door to Better Property Risk Assessment: Best Practices to Amplify Your Underwriting Workforce, Improve Profitability, and Delight Policyholders,” sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions.





In this video-based interactive presentation, viewers can learn how insurers are achieving profitable property underwriting through effective use of data, AI, and technology.

The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

Panelists include:

Mark Afable, principal, Afable Consulting, LLC;

Gary Sanginario, associate vice president, insurance market education, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and;

Rutger van der Wall, senior vice president, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The complete video replay for this event is also available to view here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Lee McDonald

Group Vice President, Publication & News Services

+1 908 882 2102

[email protected]