Twenty Teams Competing in the “Mobility for All” Category of TMF’s Idea Contest Will Conduct Verification Testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 25, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) will conduct verification testing at the fifth round of the Japanese Endurance Race ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2023 Supported by BRIDGESTONE, Motegi Super Taikyu 5-hour Race (5hrs X 1 race), to be held on September 2-3. The testing will be conducted in the “Mobility for ALL–Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone” category of TMF’s Make a Move Project, an idea contest aiming to realize the practical implementation of ideas and solutions in society.

Contest website: https://mobility-contest.jp/department1-2023/

In the “Mobility for ALL–Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone” category of this idea contest, which started in 2022, ideas are publicly solicited for solving mobility issues at race circuits and traveling to and from them, as well as for enabling everyone, regardless of disability, to enjoy motorsports. This year, out of more than 70 applications from Japan and overseas, 12 teams were selected based on the perspectives of relevant parties, the innovativeness of the proposals, and the opinions of outside experts. In May, these teams were awarded grants (up to 20 million yen per project) to facilitate activities for verification testing. A total of 20 teams, these 12 teams plus 8 finalists from FY2022, will conduct verification testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3.

On the test days, people with disabilities and the general public will participate and verify the benefits and effectiveness of the initiatives. We will also work to engage a wider audience through activities such as soliciting support messages for each team’s trial.

After this round of verification testing, a final selection is scheduled for October. Selections will be made from the perspectives of social impact, sustainability, and other factors. The selected projects will be awarded further support funding (totaling approximately 150 million yen) to work toward the social implementation of their projects.

Since its founding, the Toyota Motor Corporation has conducted its business activities with the aim of creating a prosperous society through automobiles while respecting all stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, and the local communities in which it operates. Accordingly, TMF was established in August 2014 to conduct activities that benefit the public good.

Aiming to realize a mobility society in which everyone can move about freely, TMF is working to solve mobility issues around the world through a diverse range of projects. Going forward, the Toyota Group, working in cooperation with various partners and utilizing the technologies and knowhow it has cultivated through its business activities, will continue to promote undertakings that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while contributing to the realization of a society where people can lead rich and fulfilling lives.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39696118.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com